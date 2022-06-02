Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company

Chief operating officer of Meta, Sheryl Sandberg, has announced her departure from the company.

Sandberg had been with Meta for 14 years and was one of its top executives. "Sitting by Mark’s side for these 14 years has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Mark is a true visionary and a caring leader. He sometimes says that we grew up together, and we have."Her departure comes as Mark Zuckerberg aims to rebrand Meta and focus on building the metaverse.According to Zuckerberg, Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors as she transitions out of her day-to-day role.“It’s unusual for a business partnership like ours to last so long. I think ours did because Sheryl is such an amazing person, leader, partner, and friend. She cares deeply about the people in her life and she is generous about nurturing relationships and helping you grow as a person,” Zuckerberg said in a statement on Meta’s website.Javier Olivan will be stepping in as the new COO after Sandberg departs. In the statement, Zuckerberg said that the role will turn to a more traditional one where Olivan will be focused internally and operationally. “I’m sad that the day is coming when I won’t get to work as closely with Sheryl. But more than anything, I’m grateful for everything she has done to build Meta. She has done so much for me, for our community, and for the world — and we’re all better off for it,” Zuckerberg concluded.Sandberg will officially leave the company later this year. She said that she plans to focus on philanthropic efforts and her family.