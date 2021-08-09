10 phenomenal women to follow on TikTok

Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
As we celebrate Women's Day, TikTok felt it appropriate to highlight extraordinary women who create content on the platform.
These individuals have generously shared parts of their lives with the broader TikTok community to educate others, create a space filled with laughter, and shape a platform that supports and motivates women.
From celebrities to pilots, to foodies and doctors, these women have taken to TikTok to shatter stereotypes and show all other women that anything is possible. They continue to express themselves creatively and positively by building the community with their talents and joy – all while making a change and inspiring others.
As South Africa remembers what the women of 1956 did for the country, it is also a time to shine a light on the women of today who are paving the way for the next generation:
An overall fun time
First up is social media sensation Khanyisa Jaceni who continues to trend for all the right reasons. If the hot topic isn’t her hilarious vernacular lip-syncing content, then it is her musical talent. This year, Khanyisa was selected as one of only 20 creators on TikTok to receive a grant as part of the platform’s inaugural initiative, Rising Voices.
The sky is definitely not the limit for Pilot_onthegram. This pilot takes to her page to show snippets of days in her work life, while undeniably reassuring every single woman that anything is possible. Through her account, she continues to break stereotypes about women in the workplace, while showing off her best life.
Amapiano to the world
Female voices have contributed tremendously to propelling the Amapiano genre to the world. One such female doing the most is vocalist LadyDu, who is one of the most nominated artists in the upcoming, inaugural Amapiano Awards. She is the voice of many Amapiano tracks that trend on TikTok and definitely brings the vibe in every song.
Coolest Teacher on the block
TikTok teacher, Miss Angler, isn’t your normal teacher. Combining fun and learning, this biology teacher creates content that helps students with extra lessons, as well as tips on how to study virtually – all in her own unique TikTok style. Keen on an anatomy lesson refresher? Check her out.
A moment with Dr Firdous
More and more medical misinformation finds its way to people’s phones these days. This is why medical professional, Doctor Firdous, decided to use her TikTok account to share correct medical information while giving her audience access to the life of a female doctor working in the ICU. She recently posted a video breaking misconceptions on being a working mom and doctor - proving that women really can do it all.
Teekay’s FinTok
Navigating one’s finances can often be seen as a difficult task, but TikTok creator ThandokaziTese is trying her best to help her community. She does this by providing tips on all things personal finance, including budgeting, buying a car and property investments. Make the next time online count by learning a thing or two from her.
What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
Having survived a liver transplant, MimoMokgosi uses her platform to share her personal experiences and be a supportive ally to others who may be going through difficult times. She talks about her own experiences and how she embraces her scars. She also educates her followers about the changes her body goes through as she struggles with Lymphedema. As one of the Rising Voices finalists, Mimo wants to continue her journey by being a role model to others.
Break the stigma
Breaking HIV stigmas one TikTok at a time is a passion for local activist, AdorableNdoda. Her content tells her life story and how she is living with the virus while encouraging people to live a normal, happy, healthy life. Her lively and bubbly personality brings a positive light to a very serious and important issue in the country.
Come dine with Solina Naidoo
Not sure of what to have for dinner? Naidoo’s TikTok page, PerimasKitchen, has many options that any cooking rookie can whip up on their first try. The Rising Voices grant recipient shares easy-to-follow meals that are often inspired by her Indian heritage, but that is sure to please every taste bud.
Music to my ears
And we end on a serenading note with chart-topping singer-songwriter Iam_Sio. The singer shares beautiful covers, duets and powerful poetry with her fanbase. She also engages in cool TikTok comedy with a vested interest in Korean movies.
