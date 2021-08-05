Social Media News South Africa

TikTok launches Spark Ads

5 Aug 2021
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
Source: www.unsplash.com

With Spark Ads, advertisers can now directly seek creators’ approvals to sponsor their videos.

“We’re excited to officially launch Spark Ads,” said Scott Thwaites, head of emerging markets, TikTok Global Business Solutions, “So that we can further enable brands to grow through real connections with our community, by elevating and sharing relevant native content.”

Thwaites added that Spark Ads was created with a one-of-a-kind solution in mind, the ultimate goal being for brands to cement their presence with the community in a seamless, authentic way.

How it works


Essentially, the new ad option gives brands the ability to sponsor already trending, organic user-generated content that fits in with or is about their offering. The goal is for brands to garner an association push without having to create the content themselves or task a creator to do so.

Via Spark Ads, brands can pinpoint existing organic videos that complement their campaign, reach out to the creators behind the content, and repurpose their clips for paid campaigns. They can convert the user-generated clips into In-Feed or TopView Ads and benefit from boosting already solid performing content, thereby maximising brand reach.

“TikTok is made up of creators who are redefining entertainment, starting trends and sharing with the world their take on popular products and services,” Thwaites explained, “And now, thanks to Spark Ads brands can tap into this plethora of creative, diverse content and connect with the creators who help bring these products and services to life.”

Spark Ads is meant to be particularly valuable for smaller brands or companies who are less familiar with TikTok as an advertising platform and who may not have large budgets or creative teams needed for original content.

“This product speaks very well to our ‘Don’t make ads, make TikToks' credence,” said Thwaites, “because brand content that works best on the platform is content that resembles or adds value to what consumers are already seeing in their feed.”
