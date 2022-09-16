Every marketer knows that content is king, now more than ever, and especially in the social media, short-form video era. But why exactly? Brands are having to keep up with tech-savvy and hyper-informed consumers. Consumers who are always on, engaged and looking for authentic, appealing and personal relationships with brands.

This modern ‘word-of-mouth’ marketing has grown phenomenally - a 2023 Entribe survey found a whopping 4/5th of consumers are more likely to trust a brand that shares UGC compared to 12% who are likely to purchase a product promoted by influencers. Short-form videos in particular are leading the field - with both marketers and consumers giving this dynamically real, cost-effective and engaging format the thumbs up.

No one understands this better than Scott Thwaites, one of this year’s Nedbank IMC international keynote speakers. Scott will take to the stage on 19 September to unpack his relevant topic ‘Redefining influence: The power of everyday content.’

Based in Dubai, Scott is founder of EDC squared, an innovative organisation that is geared at unlocking the power of everyday content. With his vast experience gained at the forefront of TikTok and Twitter, Scott recognises the pressing need for brands to revolutionise their approach to audience engagement, especially in the short-form video ambit.

“It’s a two way process – on the one hand we focus on giving everyday content creators the opportunity to connect with brands and get rewarded for great content. And on the other, we help brands build and nurture these relationships so they can harness the impact, authenticity and scale of this content” explains Scott.

Scott is one of five international marketing leaders presenting at Africa’s biggest marketing conference.

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ on the 19th of September 2024.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.



