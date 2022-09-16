Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceKantarPrimedia BroadcastingLivingfactsStellenbosch University Language CentreOrnicoTopco MediaAAA School of AdvertisingEast Coast RadioEpic LionBizcommunity.comLocation BankMediaHeads 360Red & YellowMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Unlocking the power of everyday content

Issued by IMC Conference
2 Jul 2024
2 Jul 2024
Every marketer knows that content is king, now more than ever, and especially in the social media, short-form video era. But why exactly? Brands are having to keep up with tech-savvy and hyper-informed consumers. Consumers who are always on, engaged and looking for authentic, appealing and personal relationships with brands.
Unlocking the power of everyday content

This modern ‘word-of-mouth’ marketing has grown phenomenally - a 2023 Entribe survey found a whopping 4/5th of consumers are more likely to trust a brand that shares UGC compared to 12% who are likely to purchase a product promoted by influencers. Short-form videos in particular are leading the field - with both marketers and consumers giving this dynamically real, cost-effective and engaging format the thumbs up.

No one understands this better than Scott Thwaites, one of this year’s Nedbank IMC international keynote speakers. Scott will take to the stage on 19 September to unpack his relevant topic ‘Redefining influence: The power of everyday content.’

Based in Dubai, Scott is founder of EDC squared, an innovative organisation that is geared at unlocking the power of everyday content. With his vast experience gained at the forefront of TikTok and Twitter, Scott recognises the pressing need for brands to revolutionise their approach to audience engagement, especially in the short-form video ambit.

“It’s a two way process – on the one hand we focus on giving everyday content creators the opportunity to connect with brands and get rewarded for great content. And on the other, we help brands build and nurture these relationships so they can harness the impact, authenticity and scale of this content” explains Scott.

Scott is one of five international marketing leaders presenting at Africa’s biggest marketing conference.

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ on the 19th of September 2024.

In-person tickets are sold out. Book your online ticket and join the in-person waiting list to upgrade if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets priced at R1,499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

Read more: user-generated content, Scott Thwaites
Share this article
NextOptions
IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.

Related

5 international speakers on world-class marketing conference agenda
IMC Conference5 international speakers on world-class marketing conference agenda
15 May 2024
#BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer &#x2013; The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
#BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer – The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
 30 Jan 2024
Scott Thwaites is the founder of EDC Squared. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Former TikTok senior leader Scott Thwaites launches EDC squared
 14 Nov 2023
Image: Terry Levin. Zoe Scaman looks at where the internet is going through the lens of User Generated Content at the recent Nedbank IMC.
#NedbankIMC2023: From creator economy to cosy web to a new spirit of reciprocity and generosity
 18 Sep 2023
Source © Loeries The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings have been released
2022 Loeries Official Rankings released: Chicken Licken and BBDO take top spots
30 Jan 2023
Scott Thwaites. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Digital players see golden opportunity in community commerce
 10 Jan 2023
Source:
3 things brands should consider this Black Friday
 21 Nov 2022
Source:
TikTok launches first South African marketing event
16 Sep 2022
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz