Actorvate Influencer Marketing embraces the rise of UGC with new division for brands

The UGC movement: A growing trend in marketing

User-generated content (UGC) is rapidly becoming the backbone of digital marketing. As consumers demand more authenticity and transparency, UGC has grown exponentially. According to Gartner, 93% of buyers find UGC very helpful for making buying decisions, making it a powerful tool in driving brand loyalty and engagement. Moreover, Gen Z believes that in the next three to five years, user-generated content will have more credibility than content created by a company or independent sources.

Hayley Watters, CEO and founder at Actorvate

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how consumers engage with brands,” says Hayley Watters, CEO and founder of Actorvate. “As audiences seek authenticity more than ever, UGC offers a way for brands to connect through real, relatable content that resonates deeply. While influencer marketing remains a valuable tool for brand visibility, we believe combining both strategies creates a more effective digital marketing approach.”

UGC vs traditional influencer marketing

Understanding the difference between influencer marketing and UGC is essential for brands looking to build legitimate, impactful campaigns. Influencer marketing typically involves paying creators to post content on their own social media channels, while UGC creators focus on producing content specifically for a brand’s owned channels. These UGC creators do not need a large following, and the content they generate is owned by the brand, allowing for greater flexibility in how it’s used – without the need to credit the creator.

“Both UGC and influencer marketing bring distinct advantages,” explains Watters. “Through the launch of our UGC division, we’re offering brands a tailored solution that allows them to leverage both strategies, depending on their specific marketing needs and goals.”

Key UGC stats

Studies show that UGC can increase conversions by an impressive 161% when featured on e-commerce product pages, directly impacting sales performance.

79% of consumers say UGC strongly influences their purchasing decisions, as it provides validity and relatable perspectives.

UGC is also 2.4 times more likely to be perceived as authentic compared to brand-created content, with 70% of consumers trusting peer reviews and images over professionally produced advertisements.

The power of UGC

With UGC rapidly overtaking traditional forms of advertising, Actorvate is committed to staying ahead of the curve. The UGC platform will empower brands to enhance customer trust, increase brand visibility, and drive conversions by leveraging genuine content that feels personal and real.

