Nedbank IMC agenda to include 5-minute challenges by top USBI speakers

To meet its own theme of “Challenge yourself, Keep Learning, Keep Leading”, the Nedbank IMC has partnered with Unique Speaker Bureau International (USBI) to add even more punch to its programme this September.

Paul McConnon, CEO of the USBI

Renowned for its hard-hitting ‘no waffle’ agenda, the Nedbank IMC delivers a showcase event that is focused and insightful. This year the Nedbank IMC has partnered with USBI to deliver on this commitment. “Five top USBI speakers will be challenged to share their relevant topic in five-minutes” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer. “This is the kind of high-impact content we love.”

Unique Speaker Bureau International (USBI), is a globally recognised Speaker Bureau offering a wide array of outstanding speakers. This year they were awarded ‘Best International Speaker Bureau 2024’ at the African Excellence Awards, hosted by MEA Markets.

“Working with Africa’s top marketing conference is ideal for us,” says Paul McConnon, CEO of the USBI. “We feel it is the perfect showcase for our varied and exceptional speakers to help address some of the current marketing opportunities.”

The five USBI speakers who will be meeting the five-minute challenge include: Nicky Verd, digital futurist and expert on digital transformation; Thando Hopa, diversity advocate; DrJustin Cohen and Puno Selesho, thought leaders in human transformation and rebranding; and Shona Baggallay, personal mastery and leadership specialist.

“These five-minute challenges epitomise what this event is all about – cut to the chase and provide relevant and practical information for delegates. We are delighted to partner with USBI and are looking forward to this diverse and dynamic group of speakers on the 19th September” says Dale.

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za on 19 September 2024.

In-person tickets are sold out. Book your online ticket and join the in-person waiting list to upgrade if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets priced at R1,499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.



