    Checkers and Dricus du Plessis launch two locally produced products

    7 Aug 2024
    UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis has partnered with Checkers to launch two locally produced products for sports enthusiasts and fans.

    The Stillknocks shirt by Old School

    Dricus' apparel brand, Stillknocks, and popular South African sports supporter gear brand, Old School, have produced a limited-edition supporter shirt.

    Image supplied

    Famed for bringing back the 80s and 90s style vintage rugby shirts that Mzansi loves, Old School has designed a one-of-a-kind collared V-neck shirt featuring a Stillknocks badge with du Plessis' initials, DDP, and the champs’ signature on the label.

    This collector's item is available exclusively through Checkers Sixty60 on Thursday 8 August only, and in selected stores from Friday, 9 August 2024 while limited stocks last.

    Knox Hydration

    A new range of sparkling hydration drinks hit the Checkers shelves this week after the retailer partnered with the UFC champion.

    Image supplied

    Exclusively available at Checkers, Knox Hydration offers a hydration alternative to support every athlete’s needs in the shape of a drink packed with essential vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, amino acids and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) for hydration and muscle recovery support.

    The sparkling hydration drink is caffeine-free and low in kilojoules with just 350kJ per 500ml can, making it ideal for any consumer wishing to hydrate, replenish and recover.

    It also boasts ingredients such as magnesium and taurine for added energy boost during strenuous activity.

    Knox Hydration drinks are available in five flavours – Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Watermelon, Orange Naartjie and Peach and every can features du Plessis’ signature.

