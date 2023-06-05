Retail Commercial Property
    After the Bell: What retail apocalypse? More shopping malls planned in SA

    By Ray Mahlaka
    7 Aug 2024
    7 Aug 2024
    Approximately 101 new SA shopping malls are in the pipeline for the next three years, with some already under construction and others in the early planning phases.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Fons Heijnsbroek on Unsplash

    In my Johannesburg North neighbourhood, there are four Woolworths food stores within a 7km radius. In that same radius, there are two Clicks pharmacy stores, two Pick n Pays and two Spars.

    These retailers are mostly in strip malls, which allow ease of access as the stores are lined up in a row and offer the convenience of not going through a maze of parking. Some of the stores in the 7km radius are located in two big malls and getting to them requires the pain of going through floors of paid parking, with greater chances of forgetting where you left your car.

    This glut of retail space is great for competition and consumers, who are spoilt for choice. However, I often wonder if these stores, so close to each other and in the same catchment area, are profitable.

    Continue reading the full story on Maverick www.dailymaverick.co.za

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    About Ray Mahlaka

    Ray Mahlaka, Business Maverick Journalist
