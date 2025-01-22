Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Paycorp GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    After the Bell: Why SA’s state bank ambition is dead in the water

    By Ray Mahlaka
    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    Another state-owned enterprise (SOE) has gone down the tubes. It’s a blight for the state-owned entity universe and further underscores the government’s woeful track record at running things.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The failure of Ithala, the development financier owned by the KwaZulu-Natal government, is another reminder of why the government’s much-vaunted plan of launching a fully fledged state bank is lofty and a bad idea.

    To recap, Ithala is facing a liquidation application in court from the SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority, which regulates banks and other financial institutions in South Africa. The Prudential Authority has been worried about Ithala’s governance affairs and has been patient with it for years. Ithala has been operating under the radar as its financial status remained unknown, and it was even unknown how at risk the company was of collapsing.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz