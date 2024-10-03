IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

#NedbankIMC2024: Nicky Verd – the future of marketing and business is data-driven

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Nicky Verd, a digital futurist and author of the book, Disrupt Yourself or Be Disrupted says the future of marketing and business is data-driven.
Nicky Verd, a digital futurist and author of the book, Disrupt Yourself or Be Disrupted (Image supplied)
Nicky Verd, a digital futurist and author of the book, Disrupt Yourself or Be Disrupted (Image supplied)

“By effectively using digital tools and data, marketers can create campaigns that go straight to the target audience.”

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

As the days of marketing based on TV advertisements, billboards, and newspapers fade, marketers must know how to digital tools and social media.

If any marketer wants to be effective and relevant, she says they have to learn how to use digital tools.

Decisions based on data are much more effective than just throwing an ad on television and hoping it reaches someone.

“In the digital space, you can target exactly who you want, because you already know they’ve left enough of their digital footprint on the internet.

Every industry a technology industry

For her one of the current big trends is that every industry is becoming a technology industry, and every CEO is a technology CEO.

“If you’re not experimenting with technology and using it or you are still of the mindset that technology is only for IT guys, you’re going to be left behind,” she states.

Everything is being done around technology and her advice is to use technology to make your work simpler.

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
