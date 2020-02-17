All the New York Festivals 2020 TV & Film Awards 2020 finalists

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards has announced its 2020 competition finalists. All entries in the 2020 competition were judged online and screened by NYF's TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of over 200 producers, directors, writers and other creative media professionals from broadcast and film companies across the globe, selecting this year's finalists from over 50 countries.





Documentaries dominated and saluted in-depth storytelling. Finalists advancing include: Very Ralph (Brian Keene Music/HBO), Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence (Lifetime), Grasslands - North America´s Hidden Wilderness (Terra Mater Factual Studios GmbH), HIV Rising (ABS-CBN), Nova - The Planets – Series (WGBH), Great Bear Rainforest (MacGillivray Freeman Films), The Battle for Kabul (CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd), After Parkland (Voice of America), The Atom Araullo Specials: The Patient is Out (GMA Network, Inc.), Hong Kong: Behind The Frontline (SBS), The Face of a Stranger (CBC/Radio-Canada (émission Découverte), Orla Tinsley: Warrior (RTE Documentaries), Last Breath (ZDF German Television), Disasters at Sea: Marine Electric (Discovery Channel Canada), and Run The Risk (The Huffington Post Canada).



Entertainment entries achieving finalist status include Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour (Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC), Fleabag - Series 2 (all3media international), MasterChef Junior USA (Endemol Shine International Limited), Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro (Pacific Television), A Capitol Fourth 2019 (Capital Concerts), Archer (Endemol Shine International Limited), Jugar con Fuego (Telemundo International Studios), Bauhaus - A New Era (ZDF German Television), The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 6 (South Pacific Pictures), Dream Raider (HBO Asia), NIVIS - Amigos de otro mundo (The Walt Disney Company LATAM), Wonder Kiss (Wawa Pictures Pte Ltd), Last Madame (Ochre Pictures), and Campus Eats: Season 3 (Big Ten Network).



Persuasive promos moved on to the medal round. Finalists include: BBC Studios, ESPN, beIN Sports Asia, Sony Pictures television Creative Center, MLB Network, ZDF, RT America, The Walt Disney Company, Europe and Africa, Radio Television Hong Kong, AMC Networks International Southern Europe, France 3, Corus Entertainment Ltd, Bacon & Sons Film Co., The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Shine Light Entertainment and TV Globo.



Broadcast journalism entries showcased headline topics from the world stage. Companies moving on to the medal round include: NBC News, MSNBC, GMA Network, Inc., Voice of America, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Inc¸ MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation), China Global Television Network(CGTN), Canal 13 Artear S.A., MediaCorp Pte Ltd, Radio Television Hong Kong, and CGTN America.



Al Jazeera, the 2019 Broadcaster of the Year, was in the lead. Finalists include Al Jazeera Investigations, the documentary series focusing on world issues and Fault Lines, the network’s current affairs and documentary series. Al Jazeera English’s 101 East investigative journalism series had a robust number of programmes advance, including 101 East: Malaysia - The World's Biggest Heist, 101 East: Malaysia - Najib Speaks, 101 East: Mary Ann Jolley and 101 East: The War On Afghan. Al Jazeera Nonfiction series Radicalised Youth (Al Jazeera English) and News report News - Sahel Violence (Al Jazeera English) also were among the many programs advancing.



Content covering the wide world of sports advanced to the medal round. Finalists include The Good The Bad The Hungry (ESPN Films), Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC (ESPN), 30 for 30 (ESPN Films), The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2019 (Big Ten Network), Patricio Manuel: A Fighter's Chance (CBS Sports Network), Brick by Brick: Inside Access with the San Francisco 49ers (San Francisco 49’ers), Kick off! Life - The Wall Special (Deutsche Welle), Expedition Brazil (Grupo Globo), The Golden One (TV4 Sweden) and The World Reaches for Tokyo: Second Chance Dojo (NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.).



Streaming content provided storytelling in all genres for all audiences. Finalists range from dramas to documentaries, news to branded entertainment, comedy to music video and educational to esports. Entries advancing include: Day n Nite (Tokyo / Taiyo Kikaku), Educators (South Pacific Pictures), The Storm (All Media Communications), Grenfell Tower and Social Murder (Hamlett Films), Heroin the Walking Dead (sinfiltros) and E:60 "2-Player" (ESPN.)



Corporate Image Films rallied on behalf of the brand and its mission. Finalists include Ask Twice (The Edge Picture Company), Dinner with a goal (TV Globo), Heart of an Olympian (Kaleidoscope Productions), Sailing to the Limits (Media Zoo Ltd.), In Your Shoes (The Edge Picture Company), Life without Limitations - The story of Sophie Vouzelaud (Sonova AG), Drowning (Media Zoo Ltd.), Invictus III - The perfect Match (Norvell Jefferson), DCMS - Less of a Lonely Place (Merchant Cantos), Admired Women (The Walt Disney Company, Europe and Africa), Recycle Week 2019 (Radley Yeldar) and Are You Listening? (Casual Films).



Nominated finalists are judged by a panel at the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UNDGC) for the UNDGC Awards, and award-winning entries will be showcased on the TV & Film Awards winners gallery.



