#Loeries2021: Andile Khambule: Radio and Audio and Crafts juror
Andile Khambule, creative group head at Ogilvy Johannesburg is part of the judging panel in the Radio and Audio and Crafts category at Loeries 2021.
Andile Khambule, creative group head at Ogilvy Johannesburg
How do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?
I am honoured and privileged to be rubbing shoulders with the greatest minds of the industry and being in the panel of judges of Africa’s greatest creative showcase.
Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.
I’m a creative group head at Ogilvy Johannesburg and have been in the industry for almost 17 years. Prior to judging this year’s Loeries I have judged a number of Ad of the Month and Loeries Awards 2020 in the Film category. I believe I was selected because of my local and international accolades from various award shows.
When you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?
I couldn’t believe that I was selected for the second year in a row. The first thing I did was get on the phone and call my mother. Then I celebrated the news with my ECD’s, creative directors and my work partner. My girlfriend then took me out for drinks.
What does this mean to you, personally?
Personally, it means great responsibility.
I have to be responsible and help push for work that pushes work that is uniquely us; work that can’t be made anywhere in the world, but here.It means keeping the spirit of Mo and Zee alive. They always fought for work that was truly world-class but locally relevant.
Which category will you be judging?
Radio and Radio Crafts categories.
What do you expect to experience as a judge?
To learn and learn. After a tough two years, I expect work to hear work that will make me laugh and smile (we all need that more than ever). And not forget work that empowers.
What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?
I'll be looking for innovative, fresh, relevant, world-class African and Middle Eastern work.
You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?
Clients are now risk-averse and agencies are also scared to put out brave work so as not to rock the boat. I’m missing the bravery and risk-taking from the pre-Covid world.
Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.
My favourite moment for me at the Loeries is when we won nine Golds and a Grand Prix for #ShaveToRemember campaign. That was unforgettable!
Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?
I think we will see work that is truly inspired and uniquely to our region that takes the big accolades than work that is Eurocentric being awarded like the previous years. Our voices are being heard. Also, the work that adds a smile or a chuckle into people’s lives will stand out more than ever – we all need that at the moment.
What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?
I think our voices are getting louder... And louder.
We are taking up our rightful place in the global creative community. The work that we put out there is starting to gradually represent who we are as society.
Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?
I’m looking forward to work that is truly and uniquely regional to be awarded. Work that will get up-and-coming admen and women to be inspired to do represent our region.
