How to keep staff motivated this festive season

While the majority of the corporate world winds down over the holiday season, the hospitality and retail sectors are ramping up for their busiest - and most profitable - time of the year.

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

A common challenge for such businesses, including food franchises, is keeping staff motivated ensuring they continue to deliver the best service possible, while having to work long hours.

Morne Cronje, head of franchising at FNB says one of the key contributors of success for food franchises is dedicated and motivated staff members. This becomes crucial during the festive season where staff have to put in extra hours and work twice as hard to meet targets. As a result, is it essential to ensure that staff members feel appreciated, supported and highly motivated during this time.

“The last thing any business owner wants to deal with is distracted, demotivated staff, and low productivity,” adds Cronje as he shares tips on how franchise owners can keep their staff motivated:

Communication – establishing open communication with staff is essential ahead of busy periods to ensure they understand the opportunities that this presents for the business, and the importance of each and every employee working together to ensure success. Furthermore, communication helps the business to proactively manage any potential issues before they impact on productivity.

– establishing open communication with staff is essential ahead of busy periods to ensure they understand the opportunities that this presents for the business, and the importance of each and every employee working together to ensure success. Commission and incentives – ensure that excellent work gets rewarded by offering your staff incentives such as commission and/or recognition payment as motivation. Employees tend to excel and become more productive when their hard work is recognised and appreciated.

– ensure that excellent work gets rewarded by offering your staff incentives such as commission and/or recognition payment as motivation. Employees tend to excel and become more productive when their hard work is recognised and appreciated. Temporary staff – depending on the scope of work required, businesses should consider hiring temporary staff to ensure employees are not overworked and demotivated.

– depending on the scope of work required, businesses should consider hiring temporary staff to ensure employees are not overworked and demotivated. Flexible working hours – create a roster to allow employees to leave earlier or work half day. Not only does this ensure that employees don’t experience fatigue, but further allows them to spend time with family and friends.It is also advisable to consider flexible working hours, with a day off during the week where possible, considering the long working hours, coupled with stores closing late.

“Lastly, management should also get their hands dirty and lead by example by helping staff to manage the workload during the busiest days. Furthermore, as the business owner, be present at every moment, encourage staff during stressful times and show gratitude for the hard work everyone is putting in,” concludes Morne.