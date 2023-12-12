How to keep staff motivated this festive season

A common challenge for such businesses, including food franchises, is keeping staff motivated ensuring they continue to deliver the best service possible, while having to work long hours.
Morne Cronje, head of franchising at FNB says one of the key contributors of success for food franchises is dedicated and motivated staff members. This becomes crucial during the festive season where staff have to put in extra hours and work twice as hard to meet targets. As a result, is it essential to ensure that staff members feel appreciated, supported and highly motivated during this time.
“The last thing any business owner wants to deal with is distracted, demotivated staff, and low productivity,” adds Cronje as he shares tips on how franchise owners can keep their staff motivated:
Furthermore, communication helps the business to proactively manage any potential issues before they impact on productivity.
“Lastly, management should also get their hands dirty and lead by example by helping staff to manage the workload during the busiest days. Furthermore, as the business owner, be present at every moment, encourage staff during stressful times and show gratitude for the hard work everyone is putting in,” concludes Morne.