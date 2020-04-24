How to keep your team motivated by identifying what drives them

As the year draws to a close, many leaders and teams face the challenge of year-end fatigue. New employees join, team dynamics shift, and maintaining momentum becomes critical. Leaders bear the immense responsibility of staying motivated while inspiring their teams. So, how can we keep motivation high in the face of these challenges?

Supplied image: Heléne Smuts, CEO of Credo Growth

When exploring the core needs that drive motivation, the three essential motivators are: structure, recognition, and stimulus. It’s important to note that while everyone requires all three, the degree to which we need them varies from person to person. The key to sustained motivation lies in balancing these needs based on individual preferences.

Leaders should not aim to provide equal amounts of structure, recognition, and stimulus to every team member. Instead, individuals must reflect on their own needs, take ownership of them, and communicate them to their leaders, using these three questions as a guide:

How much structure do I need to feel secure and oriented?



How do I like to be recognised for my contributions?



What kinds of challenges and stimuli keep me engaged and excited?

Leaders, in turn, are responsible for creating an environment where these needs can be met, enabling team members to show up motivated, energised, and ready to perform at their best.

Let’s unpack each of these motivators:

1. Structure

For those who crave structure, a well-defined environment provides security and orientation. In teams, structure is essential for productivity and can be achieved through:

Regularity: Establishing consistent routines creates a sense of reliability and trust.



Clear goals: When objectives are clearly defined, team members understand what they’re working towards and how to measure success.



Orderliness: A well-organised space — both physically and in terms of processes — reduces anxiety and frees up mental energy.



Routine processes: Repetition of key tasks builds muscle memory and confidence, preventing overwhelm and promoting focus.

2. Recognition

For those who seek validation, recognition is a powerful motivator. Acknowledgment fuels motivation in several ways:

Individual acknowledgment: Employees need to feel seen — not just as a number, but as valued individuals.



Team recognition: Collaborating and contributing to a larger purpose helps people feel they’re part of something meaningful.



Feedback: Regular, constructive feedback enables growth and helps employees feel competent and appreciated.

3. Stimulus

For those who thrive on challenges, maintaining engagement requires continuous stimulation. Teams motivated by stimulus need opportunities for growth and creativity. This can be achieved through:

Incentives: Introducing new challenges and rewards — whether solving difficult problems or hitting new milestones — keeps teams engaged.



Conquering difficulties: Turning setbacks, such as winning back a dissatisfied client, into victories can boost confidence.



Taking on big challenges: Assigning seemingly impossible tasks ignites creativity and determination.



Making the impossible possible: There is immense satisfaction in tackling and overcoming what once seemed out of reach.

Motivation is everyone’s responsibility

Ultimately, motivation is a shared responsibility. While leaders play a crucial role in creating an environment where people can thrive, individuals must take responsibility for understanding their needs and communicating them effectively.

Motivation isn't something a leader can simply hand out — it’s a collaborative effort that teams must cultivate within themselves, with the leader providing the tools and environment to make it possible.