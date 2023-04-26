Infrastructure Investment Plan projects worth R21.4bn now complete

The total value of projects currently in construction is R313.5bn, while projects in procurement stand at R295.2bn. The public sector is projected to spend R903bn on infrastructure over the medium term.
The minister provided an update on some of the infrastructure projects, which are part of the 88 Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIPs) that were gazetted by government. Various road projects in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo have been completed. In addition, housing projects in Gauteng and other projects across the country are in construction and procurement phases, including:
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) will be meeting with the Economic Sabotage Unit, set up within the police, to deal with economic crimes, including the rising phenomena of the so-called 'construction mafia' who invade, intimidate and disrupt delivery of projects on the ground.
“We reiterate that everyone is allowed to partake in economic activity in the country but this must be done in a legal and orderly fashion.
“We will continue to engage communities on how they can benefit from construction projects and the entire value chain. Equally, we will mobilise communities to work with law enforcement to fight corruption, crime, and the construction mafia who are sabotaging the delivery of infrastructure and hampering job creation,” the minister said.
