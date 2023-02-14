Industries

Licence issued to raise Tzaneen Dam wall by 3m

14 Feb 2023
The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on Monday, 13 February, the issuance of a licence to extend the Tzaneen Dam wall.
Tzaneen Dam, Limpopo. Source:
Tzaneen Dam, Limpopo. Source: DWS on Facebook

The project aims to augment the water supply in the Greater Letaba River Catchment of Limpopo province by raising the dam wall by 3m to increase the yield of the dam and address water shortages.

“This will then result in an increase in the gross storage capacity from 157 million m3 to 195 million m3. This project is set to largely benefit the agricultural sector as it will make water available for the establishment of resource-poor farmers in the irrigated agriculture sector around the area,” the department said in a statement.

The Tzaneen Dam spillway was partially demolished in 2016 to allow the new spillway configuration in the form of a labyrinth type to be constructed.

The scope of the work includes the demolition of the top of the existing spillway, the construction of a labyrinth spillway and other minor works.


DWS launches Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal to boost water storage capacity

1 day ago

Work to be completed by 2025

The Development Bank of Southern Africa has been appointed as the implementing agent, and the construction of the wall is expected to commence in March 2023 and be completed in March 2025.

To date, the department said, the demolition of the original spillway has been completed, and this accounts for 10% project progress.

“Upon construction completion, Tzaneen Dam will be a 53.3m-high category 3 dam. A category 3 dam classification is the highest hazard rating by the Dam Safety Office, considering the size and the potential for loss of life in the unlikely event of a catastrophic failure of the dam,” the department highlighted.




SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
