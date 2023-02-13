Industries

Africa


DWS launches Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal to boost water storage capacity

13 Feb 2023
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has officially launched the Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal in Rawsonville in the Western Cape.
Image: The Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal in Rawsonville, WC -
Image: The Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal in Rawsonville, WC - SANews.gov.za on Facebook

The minister of water and sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, officiated the launch, which is part of the Greater Brandvlei Scheme. The scheme consists of two state-owned off-channel dams, Brandvlei and Kwaggaaskloof dams, and is riparian to the Breede River.

The existing combined storage capacity of the Greater Brandvlei Dam amounts to 450 million m³, but could only be filled by the Holsloot Feeder Canal to 72% of its full capacity.

Image source: Nyau Mimi from
Reconfiguration of entities aims to improve water provision

2 Feb 2023

“The project entailed the increasing of the wall of the feeder by 300mm over a 4km stretch, which enables 33 million cubes (m³) of additional water [to] be stored.

“The newly uplifted canal will increase the water flow to the dam, contributing to an increase in irrigation activity, which will in turn boost the agri-economy of that region,” DWS said on Friday, 10 February.




SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

