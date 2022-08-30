Industries

    Table Mountain Cableway reopens after annual maintenance work

    30 Aug 2022
    Cable-car operations at Table Mountain Cableway has resumed.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "We have been closed since late July to allow technicians to do very important annual maintenance work. It was the kind of work that could not be done while our cars were operational which is why we closed all passenger operations for these five weeks," says Giselle Esau, executive manager (brand and marketing) at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

    The cars will be operating between 8.30am and 5pm. The last car up will depart at 4pm and the last down journey will depart at 5pm.

    Anyone who celebrated their birthday during the time that the cable car was closed, will be able to make use of their free birthday ticket to use the cable car until the end of September.

