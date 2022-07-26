Industries

    Cape Town Tourism's Find Your Freedom initiative nominated for award

    26 Jul 2022
    The City of Cape Town's official destination marketing organisation, Cape Town Tourism has been nominated in the 'Best Influencer Campaign' category at the DStv Content Creator Awards for their #FindYourFreedom initiative.
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via
    Source: ©Nolre Lourens via 123RF

    Find Your Freedom is a first-of-its-kind concept that gives users the choice of choosing one of three characters – a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer – and thereafter decide which part of Cape Town they’d like to experience through a series of first-person perspective videos. As the foodie, for example, users can pop into the award-winning La Colombe restaurant or join a local cooking class.

    "Through sustained and innovative initiatives such as these, CTT and the City have helped to revive the local tourism sector from the pandemic-induced lows. The platform has seen excellent overseas uptake with CTT recently partnering with the Expedia online travel platform to offer great deals to potential visitors to Cape Town, says Alderman James Vos, the City's mayoral committee member for economic growth.

    "This past month, Cape Town International Airport processed up to 30 663 total passengers in a day. In May, domestic and international passenger numbers recovered to almost 80% of that of the same month in 2019.

    "Our goal is that we will see not only a 100% recovery rate, but that we will surpass the figures seen in 2019. I believe that we will achieve this with initiatives such as these from CTT as it will entice people the world over to find their freedom in the Mother City," concludes Vos.

