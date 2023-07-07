702's Walk-the-Talk event returns

702, Gauteng's leading talk radio station, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated event, Walk-the-Talk. This year, the event will be hosted by Gauteng in Maropeng at the Cradle of Humankind and will be taking place on Sunday, 20 August 2023.

Celebrating its 22nd instalment on the eve of 30 years of democracy, the 702 Walk-the-Talk event has become a beloved tradition in Gauteng, attracting thousands of participants each year. On its return as a live event, Walk-the-Talk offers an incredible opportunity for 702-landers to explore the breathtaking beauty of the Cradle of Humankind, while also experiencing the warm hospitality and enterprising spirit of the local community.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in this exciting event, which combines physical activity with a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the region. Walkers will have the chance to immerse themselves in the stunning landscapes, discover the fascinating history of the Cradle of Humankind, and indulge in a wide variety of family oriented activities.

“We are delighted to be able to stage a refreshed 2023 edition of 702 Walk-The-Talk after a three year hiatus. It’s the same walk you’ve come to love and enjoy over the past two decades, but this year, Walk-The-Talk takes place at a brand new venue and we look forward to a day full of fun family activity at this world heritage site,” said 702’s station manager, Mzoxolo Jojwana.

The Cradle of Humankind, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is renowned for its significant archaeological discoveries and its role in unravelling the mysteries of human evolution. By hosting Walk-the-Talk in Maropeng, participants will have the unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors and connect with the rich history of our species.

“Destination Gauteng is proud to play host to the 702 Walk-the-Talk event after years of pause infused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s Walk-the-Talk edition will be hosted in the province’s premiere family friendly and diverse destination which is ready to walk you through our human story and provide access to an array of local food, beverages and outdoor experiences,” said Barba Gaoganediwe, head of destination marketing & communication at Gauteng Tourism Authority.

Registration for Walk-the-Talk is now open and participants can choose between three routes, catering to all abilities and ages. Whether opting for the 3km walk which is designed to be wheelchair friendly, parents with prams and those with children, the 5km stroll, or the 8km challenge, you can walk at your own pace and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

To secure your spot, the Early Bird entry fee is R350 for the 5km and 8km walks, which includes a personalised number, a commemorative t-shirt, and a well-deserved medal. For the 3km walk, the entry fee is R180, and also includes a personalised number, a t-shirt and a medal.

Please note that no pets are allowed in this natural habitat, ensuring the preservation of the environment.

Join us as we rally behind a common cause and take a few steps towards rebuilding our communities and personal lives. Let's come together and make a difference at Walk-the-Talk 2023.

To register and to stay updated, visit www.walkthetalk.co.za.

#letswalkthetalk



