Inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival set for March 2025

Taking place at Dune 7, the tallest dune in the world and a Unesco World Heritage site, the inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival is set to take place 18 and 19 March 2025.

Image supplied

Brought to Africa by Camissa Solutions, in partnership with Cape Talk, 702 and MSC Cruises, the festival aims to redefine the festival landscape by merging the soothing sounds of jazz with one of the world’s most idyllic settings.

This is reportedly Africa’s first jazz festival to be held in the Namib Desert.

Three stages will operate between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. With a beach and desert experience, music lovers will be treated to international acts such as Jonathan Butler (RSA), Peter White (UK), Elan Trotman in Tribute to Marvin Gaye (Trinidad and Tobago), Marion Meadows (US), Jim Porto (Brazil) and Jimmy Dludlu, to name but a few.

“I’m so happy that I’m going to be returning to South Africa in March of 2025, bringing my Marvin Gaye tribute show to you; it’s going to be an honour for me to perform at the Namib Desert International Jazz Festival, as well as the Table Mountain Jazz Festival and the Jazz Cruise. The scenery, the history, being one with nature, celebrating life, love, friendships, and music. I can’t wait to see you there. Peace!” says jazz saxophonist, Elan Trotman.

In addition, MSC Cruises is offering a Jazz Cruise, departing Cape Town on 16 March 2025 for a six-night voyage along the African coast with exclusive jazz performances on board. Upon arrival in Walvis Bay, guests will join the festival’s main event in the Namib Desert, before sailing back to Cape Town.

For more, go to www.namibjazz.com.