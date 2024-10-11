Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenYFM 99.2Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Events News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival set for March 2025

    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    Taking place at Dune 7, the tallest dune in the world and a Unesco World Heritage site, the inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival is set to take place 18 and 19 March 2025.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Brought to Africa by Camissa Solutions, in partnership with Cape Talk, 702 and MSC Cruises, the festival aims to redefine the festival landscape by merging the soothing sounds of jazz with one of the world’s most idyllic settings.

    This is reportedly Africa’s first jazz festival to be held in the Namib Desert.

    Three stages will operate between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. With a beach and desert experience, music lovers will be treated to international acts such as Jonathan Butler (RSA), Peter White (UK), Elan Trotman in Tribute to Marvin Gaye (Trinidad and Tobago), Marion Meadows (US), Jim Porto (Brazil) and Jimmy Dludlu, to name but a few.

    “I’m so happy that I’m going to be returning to South Africa in March of 2025, bringing my Marvin Gaye tribute show to you; it’s going to be an honour for me to perform at the Namib Desert International Jazz Festival, as well as the Table Mountain Jazz Festival and the Jazz Cruise. The scenery, the history, being one with nature, celebrating life, love, friendships, and music. I can’t wait to see you there. Peace!” says jazz saxophonist, Elan Trotman.

    In addition, MSC Cruises is offering a Jazz Cruise, departing Cape Town on 16 March 2025 for a six-night voyage along the African coast with exclusive jazz performances on board. Upon arrival in Walvis Bay, guests will join the festival’s main event in the Namib Desert, before sailing back to Cape Town.

    For more, go to www.namibjazz.com.

    Read more: 702, jazz festival, MSC Cruises, Namib Desert, Cape Talk
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz