702 Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu

702, one of South Africa's leading radio stations, is pleased to announce that Gugu Mhlungu will be taking over as the host of the weekend breakfast show. Mhlungu, who is known for her dynamic personality, insightful commentary, and engaging interviews, will be bringing her unique blend of humour and analysis to the airwaves every Saturday and Sunday morning.

Mhlungu, who has previously hosted shows on 702, is excited to be returning to the station and taking on this new role. "I'm thrilled to be re-joining the 702 family, and I'm really looking forward to hosting the weekend breakfast show. It's such an important time slot, and I'm honoured to have the opportunity to connect with listeners and bring them a bit of everything such as news, views, and entertainment that they need to start their weekends off right."

Weekend Breakfast on 702 will be about everything listeners would love about their favourite station; exciting, interesting, and clever conversations about their world plus, all the things that make for a great weekend! You will find out about the latest in tech, fitness, health and well-being and family matters. Mhlungu's previous experience as a journalist and broadcaster has given her a keen sense of what listeners want to hear, and she is committed to making the show an essential part of the weekend routine.

"I know that people lead busy lives, and they don't always have time to keep up with everything that's going on in the world," Mhlungu says. "That's why I want to make the weekend breakfast show a one-stop shop for news, analysis, and well-being. Whether you are interested in politics, culture, or just good conversation, I want to talk about finance, literature and enjoy some good music with the listeners.

One of Mhlungu’s career highlights was the publishing of her first book titled You have struck a rock: Women Fighting for Their Power in South Africa, especially after it was included in the Sunday Times Literary Award longlist. She has been well-published and been able to write on a wide range of topics from politics, gender and race to the arts and pop culture, and those are some of the things she would say have been her biggest highlights in her career thus far.

Mhlungu's appointment to the weekend breakfast show is part of a broader strategy at 702 as the station expands its programming and keeping audiences informed and entertained. The station has recently undergone a refresh which also includes a renewed focus on digital platforms, and Gugu's appointment is a key part of this evolution.

"We're really excited to have Gugu back on board at 702, and we're confident that she's going to do a fantastic job hosting the weekend breakfast show," says 702 station manager Mzo Jojwana. "Gugu is a talented broadcaster with a great track record of connecting with listeners and creating compelling content. We look forward to seeing her bring that same energy and creativity to this new role."

Listeners can tune in to the weekend breakfast show with Gugu from 6am to 10 am every Saturday and Sunday on 702. They can also follow Gugu @Radio702 for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the show.

About Gugu Mhlungu

Gugu Mhlungu is a journalist, broadcaster, and media personality based in Johannesburg, South Africa. She has previously worked as a news anchor, radio host, and television presenter, and is known for her insightful commentary and engaging interviews. Mhlungu has won numerous awards for her work, including the Some of her work that won a silver at the National Arts Festival as well as a Business and Arts South Africa award for feature writing in 2015.

About 702

702 is a talk radio station based in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is one of the country's leading news and information sources, with a focus on breaking news, in-depth analysis, and engaging debate. The station has a strong reputation for quality journalism and has won numerous awards for its coverage of South African politics, business, and culture. 702 is part of the Primedia Broadcasting group, which also includes CapeTalk and EWN.