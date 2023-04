The 2023 Africa Sabre Awards winners and finalists have been announced.

The Awards, which recognise superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement, will be announced at the Africa Sabre award ceremony on 18 May as part of the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

Finalists: Platinum Sabre Award for Best in Show

Be You Period — Lil-Lets with Retroviral



Mercy Ships Africa Celebrations — Mercy Ships with APO Group



Vodacom Africa.Connected - Working together towards an inclusive, digital future — Vodacom with WE Communications



Keep Walking Africa Top 30 — Johnnie Walker and Trace with Celebrity Services Africa, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe



Reimagining Mental Health — Investec Life with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group SA

Winners: Diamond Sabre Awards

CEO of the year

Winner: Project Phoenix- B.O.S 2.0 — Lagos State Government with Chain Reactions AfricaCertificate of Excellence: CEO of the Year — MTN Nigeria

Winner: Doing good is good for business — Shoprite

Certificate of Excellence: Airtel Touching Lives — Airtel Nigeria with CMC Connect

Certificate of Excellence: Company of the Year — MTN Nigeria

Winner: Be You Period — Lil-Lets with Retroviral

Certificate of Excellence: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney

Certificate of Excellence: Purpose driven comms to establish leadership — BetKing Nigeria with LSF PR

Winner: School Feeding Program — Lake Turkana Wind Power with Hill+Knowlton East Africa Limited

Certificate of Excellence: 500 Tonnes Light — Anglo American with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group SA

Certificate of Excellence: Ford Next-Gen Ranger pre-launch campaign — Ford South Africa with Meropa Communications

Certificate of Excellence: Honeywell Group — Honeywell Group Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Shikisha Form na Senator — Kenya Breweries with Inter Management Group (IMG) Kenya

Winner: Sixty60 Swindler — Checkers Sixty60 with Retroviral

Certificate of Excellence: Election Preparedness Campaign — Communication Authority of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton East Africa Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Nigeria Market Sentiment and Study Motivations Report — University of Sussex, Brighton, United Kingdom with Vive Africa

Certificate of Excellence: RE Series — Nestle with Weber Shandwick Africa

Certificate of Excellence: The Dive In Festival for Diversity & Inclusion in Insurance — Aon with Gong Communications & Phyllion

Winner: Reinvigorating a corporate narrative to drive investor engagement — Octodec Investments Limited with Instinctif Partners Africa

Certificate of Excellence: Africa Banks on IBM — IBM with Weber ShandwickCertificate of Excellence: Cheers to Our Next 100! — East African Breweries Limited (EABL) with Inter Management Group (IMG) Kenya

Geographic

Northern Africa

Winner: Africa’s Business Heroes — Jack Ma Foundation with APO Group

Certificate of Excellence: Canon R-Tour — Canon with APO Group

Winner: Mercy Ships Africa Celebrations — Mercy Ships with APO Group

Certificate of Excellence: H.Insured: All About Insurance. A down to earth thought leadership series by Hollard — Hollard Ghana with Hollard Ghana (Hollard Insurance & Hollard Life)

Certificate of Excellence: Heineken UCL Trophy Tour — Nigerian Breweries/Heineken

Certificate of Excellence: Maltina Teacher of the Year — Nigerian Breweries with Integrated Indigo Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Nigerian Ladies in PR — MacArthur Foundation, Kogi Government with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Winner: School Feeding Program — Lake Turkana Wind Power with Hill+Knowlton East Africa Limited

Certificate of Excellence: KQ Sustainable Flight Challenge — Kenya Airways

Certificate of Excellence: RGB: Boutey - Retourne, Nou Repran Li — Phoenix Beverages Group with Zethical (Mauritius)

Winner: #Savinglivesandlivelihoods — Mastercard Foundation with Engage BCW, Kenya

Certificate of Excellence: Glide Webisodes Campaign: "Building Awareness to End Diseases of Poverty" — Glide with Gong Communications

Winner: Nando's Bright Sides — Nando's with Eclipse Communications

Certificate of Excellence: #YesWeKann — Terra and Alteo with Blast BCW

Certificate of Excellence: Doing good is good for business — Shoprite with KAMuses

Certificate of Excellence: Repurpose The Surplus — Food Forward South Africa with Ogilvy South AfricaCertificate of Excellence: The More Than Water Campaign — Coca-Cola Bottling South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Practice areas

Business-To-Business Marketing

Winner: Launch of Profitroom into South Africa — Profitroom with Tribeca Public Relations

Certificate of Excellence: B2B campaign to empower distributors — Flour Mills Nigeria

Certificate of Excellence: Kerry Taste Manufacturing Facility Launch in Hammarsdale — Kerry with FleishmanHillard

Winner: RGB: Boutey - Retourne, Nou Repran Li — Phoenix Beverages Group with Zethical (Mauritius)

Certificate of Excellence: Grand-Pa Spaza Academy — GrandPa with MSL

Certificate of Excellence: Innovating a way out the climate crisis — Microsoft Middle East & Africa with WE Communications South Africa

Winner: 500 Tonnes Light — Anglo American with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group SA

Certificate of Excellence: Momentum — Cellulant with Chain Reactions Africa

Certificate of Excellence: More than Golf — Absa Bank Kenya with Apex Porter Novelli

Certificate of Excellence: MTN 5G — MTN Nigeria

Certificate of Excellence: Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine — Nedbank with Levergy

Winner: Africa’s Business Heroes — Jack Ma Foundation with APO Group

Certificate of Excellence: 9mobile Health Talk Series — 9mobile with Chenist Communications

Certificate of Excellence: MTN Y’ellopreneur - Empowering Female Entrepreneurs — MTN Nigeria

Winner: #YesWeKann — Terra and Alteo with Blast BCW

Certificate of Excellence: KQ Industrial Action — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa - Kenya

Certificate of Excellence: Mumias Sugar Company Revival — Mumias Sugar Company Limted with P&L Consulting Limited

Winner: Sixty60 Swindler — Checkers Sixty60 with Retroviral

Certificate of Excellence: #Jambojetrewards — Jambojet with Engage BCW Kenya

Certificate of Excellence: Women ruling tech: Showcasing the leading role of female innovators — atingi with Instinctif Partners Africa

Winner: Nigerian Ladies in PR — MacArthur Foundation, Kogi Government with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Connecting Education Leaders Across Africa in the Metaverse – a new benchmark for employee engagement to instigate change and innovation. — Honoris United Universities

Certificate of Excellence: Organisation Culture Transformation — Flour Mills of Nigeria with BHM

Winner: Mumias Sugar Company Revival — Mumias Sugar Company Limted with P&L Consulting Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Believe Different | AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2022 — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify and Pixel Render

Certificate of Excellence: The headline that became a campaign — Shoprite

Winner: Be You Period — Lil-Lets with Retroviral

Certificate of Excellence: Big Brother Naija Season 7 — Multichoice Nigeria

Certificate of Excellence: Coca Cola No Sugar Launch — Coca Cola Indian Ocean Islands with Zethical (Mauritius) with Coca Cola Indian Ocean Islands Marketing Team

Certificate of Excellence: Putting Mezuzah Security Services on the map — Mezuzah Security Services with Instinctif Partners Africa

Certificate of Excellence: Rick & Morty #WORMAGEDDON — Warner Bros. Discovery with BCW Africa

Winner: Qashqai Launch for Nissan — Nissan with Edelman Africa - South Africa

Certificates of Excellence: Curl expression by LPP — L'oreal Professionel Paris with LSF PR

Certificate of Excellence: Mac X Tiwa Campaign in Kenya — Mac Cosmetics with African Elite Group

Winner: The power of a storyline to highlight existing products — Shoprite with KAMuses

Certificate of Excellence: Star Radler Relaunch — Nigerian Breweries

Certificate of Excellence: The NaijaHighlandah Challenge #TNH — William Lawson’s with Chain Reactions Africa

Winner: Anything For The Taste — KFC with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificate of Excellence: Adams & Adams Media Relations - Making it real — Adams & Adams with WE Communications

Certificate of Excellence: Airtel Africa’s The Voice Launch — Airtel Africa with Hudson Sandler

Certificate of Excellence: HMD Global Differentiated Media Relations — HMD Global, home of Nokia phones with FleishmanHillard

Certificate of Excellence: The US Africa Leaders Summit - A New Narrative On Investing In Africa — Prosper Africa with Edelman Africa - South Africa

Winner: Bridging the digital chasm in Africa — Vodacom with WE Communications South Africa

Certificate of Excellence: Connecting the unconnected — ITU with LSF PRCertificate of Excellence: On Social Media Code of Practice — NITDA with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Winner: Repurpose The Surplus — Food Forward South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificates of Excellence: 2022 World Public Relations Day — BHM

Certificate of Excellence: HP Education — HP with Edelman Africa - South Africa

Winner: #FerToBooster — Business Mauritius with Blast BCW

Certificate of Excellence: #Fairmontmoments — Fairmont The Norfolk with Engage BCW, Kenya

Certificate of Excellence: Desperados collectives — Nigerian Breweries/li>

Winner: Creators Day — Meta with Clockwork

Certificate of Excellence: Cheers to the Next 100! — East African Breweries Limited (EABL) with Inter Management Group (IMG) KenyaCertificate of Excellence: MTN Football — MTN Nigeria

