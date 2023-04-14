Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IMC ConferenceRocket Creative Design & DisplayPrimedia OutdoorRand ShowOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicBurger KingLocation BankTBWAThe CoupBroad MediaOur Salad MixIQbusiness InsightsInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TBWA\Hunt Lascaris sets a new course with appointment of Carl Willoughby as CCO

14 Apr 2023
Issued by: TBWA
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has appointed creative powerhouse, Carl Willoughby, as the chief creative officer to lead the agency into its next 40 years as the No. 1 advertising agency out of Africa.
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris sets a new course with appointment of Carl Willoughby as CCO

“I am really excited for Carl to join me at the helm of the pirate ship,” says Karabo Denalane, CEO of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. “Carl has been with TBWA for almost nine years and has rapidly grown through the ranks, leading some of our most relevant and innovative campaigns.”

“Carl’s cross-functional experience as a creative leader over his 20-year career makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards across the continent,” says Denalane.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent

Issued by TBWA 14 Feb 2023

Willoughby plans to build upon the strong foundation that Pete Khoury, outgoing CCO, established, including the culture of innovation, talent empowerment and growth.

“The opportunity to take on this challenge is a dream come true,” says Willoughby. “I am passionate about driving transformation within the agency, finding creative solutions that will advance more innovative digitally-led outputs and powerful disruptive campaigns with culture at their centre.”

Among his many successes as an advertising generalist in the finance, alcohol, broadcast, motor and FMCG industries at some of SA leading creative agencies, Willoughby was ranked as the #1 ECD in South Africa in 2021, and more recently, led Nissan to global creative recognition with Nissan Shwii.

For more information about TBWA South Africa, please visit www.tbwa.co.za.

NextOptions
TBWA
We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
Read more: new appointments, TBWA South Africa, Karabo Denalane, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Carl Willoughby

Related

SA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas
TBWASA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas2 days ago
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent
TBWATBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent14 Feb 2023
OFyt emerges as a collection of communication experts
Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt)OFyt emerges as a collection of communication experts9 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Marcus Moshapalo is the new ECD at VMLY&R
VMLY&R appoints new executive creative director8 Nov 2022
Picture supplied.
The Pendoring Awards are now open for entries!9 Sep 2022
Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp
Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp1 Aug 2022
Image supplied: Claudelle Naidoo, MediaCom's newly appointed CEO
MediaCom appoints new South Africa CEO25 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz