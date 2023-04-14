TBWA\Hunt Lascaris sets a new course with appointment of Carl Willoughby as CCO

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has appointed creative powerhouse, Carl Willoughby, as the chief creative officer to lead the agency into its next 40 years as the No. 1 advertising agency out of Africa.

“I am really excited for Carl to join me at the helm of the pirate ship,” says Karabo Denalane, CEO of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. “Carl has been with TBWA for almost nine years and has rapidly grown through the ranks, leading some of our most relevant and innovative campaigns.”

“Carl’s cross-functional experience as a creative leader over his 20-year career makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards across the continent,” says Denalane.

Willoughby plans to build upon the strong foundation that Pete Khoury, outgoing CCO, established, including the culture of innovation, talent empowerment and growth.

“The opportunity to take on this challenge is a dream come true,” says Willoughby. “I am passionate about driving transformation within the agency, finding creative solutions that will advance more innovative digitally-led outputs and powerful disruptive campaigns with culture at their centre.”

Among his many successes as an advertising generalist in the finance, alcohol, broadcast, motor and FMCG industries at some of SA leading creative agencies, Willoughby was ranked as the #1 ECD in South Africa in 2021, and more recently, led Nissan to global creative recognition with Nissan Shwii.

