Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TBWAPula Capital PartnersAsk AfrikaRand ShowBurnesseoHOMEMAKERSOur Salad MixMaximizer SoftwareGrey AfricaSmile 90.4FMDentsuEbony+IvoryOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DemographicaPrimedia OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent

14 Feb 2023
Issued by: TBWA
Hunt Lascaris, the genesis of TBWA South Africa, celebrates its 40th anniversary this month. Since its founding in 1983 by agency icons John Hunt and Reg Lascaris, the agency has become the creative leading light in this country and across the continent, with many of its disruptive campaigns having a global impact.
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent
click to enlarge

Founded with the ambition to become the first world-class advertising agency out or Africa and based on the simple mantra that life was too short to be mediocre, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris is today ranked No1. TBWA\ South Africa, likewise, shares this position as a group. This success is due, in large part, to the incredible talent the group has been able to attract and grow over the years. Many of these unique individuals have gone on to run their own agencies or communications companies both locally and globally.

Throughout its rich history, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has partnered with some of the most innovative brands across the continent, pushing boundaries and setting new standards. From iconic campaigns like the early Nando's and BMW work to the more recent globally acclaimed "Blame no More" and MTN initiatives. Creating bold work that connects with audiences and drives results has always been the aim.

"The last 40 years of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has been a testament to our renewal of talent and our collective ambition," says co-founder John Hunt, who was recently inducted into the One Show Hall of Fame in New York. "We've always been driven to be the best, but that’s not possible without a current leadership team that share that passion. They are the future and it's terrific that they share the same vision. I think it also helps that we've had a little fun along the way."

In an industry first, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris is inviting all former and current employees, clients and partners to join them at a celebratory party on 30 March in Johannesburg. “It's time to thank everyone who contributed to the last 40 years, and those who will make the next 40 even more successful”, says Hunt.

In addition, there will be a series of events that celebrate the past and look forward to the future. These will include client initiatives, anniversary exhibitions showcasing the agency’s history and impact on society, plus masterclasses, open to everyone, where the marketing of tomorrow will be discussed.

"We've never needed much of an excuse for a party, but I can’t think of a better reason than this one. It's a chance to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. A time to celebrate the past knowing that the future will be even better,” says Hunt.

"We’re proud to have reached this incredible milestone and are grateful to our clients and partners who have made this all possible. We are also immensely thankful to all our employees, past and present, for their contribution. The numerous awards and accolades over the decades would not have been possible without them", says Karabo Denalane, CEO at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. "We’re convinced their continued dedication and commitment will ensure the next 40years of growth and success."

"This celebration marks a turning point towards the future,” says Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA South Africa. “Hunts was recently acknowledged by the Financial Mail Adfocus Awards as South Africa's Large Agency of the Year and I know we’re poised for even greater things”.

“Our focus remains on talent and producing work of the highest standard. I'm confident we will continue to be a leader in the industry for the next 40 years. As a collective, we’re excited about the opportunities to come. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together,” concludes Gallarelli.

If you are a past or current employee of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Grid, Tequila, Gavin Reddy, Yellowwood, Magna Carta, HDI or Sting, and would like to join in the celebrations, please email az.oc.awbt@ht04 by 3 March with your name, phone number and the time that you worked with the agency.

For more information about TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, please visit www.tbwa.co.za.

NextOptions
TBWA
We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
Read more: BMW, Tequila, John Hunt, Magna Carta, Reg Lascaris, TBWA South Africa, Hunt Lascaris, Karabo Denalane, Luca Gallarelli

Related

TBWA\SA boasts a successful data and insights internship programme
TBWATBWA\SA boasts a successful data and insights internship programme7 Feb 2023
Source: Cape Talk (BMW billboard posted on Twitter @Dimpho_Mokwala) https://www.capetalk.co.za/ Cape Talk]]
Brands: Check your cultural, diversity and inclusive blind spots1 Feb 2023
Mpact Waste Management expands on-site services into major metros
MpactMpact Waste Management expands on-site services into major metros5 Dec 2022
TBWA wins Agency of the Year at the 2022 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards
TBWATBWA wins Agency of the Year at the 2022 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards1 Dec 2022
TBWA was named overall Agency of the Year at the AdFocus Awards 2022
TBWA: proving to be a master of all at the FM AdFocus Awards 20221 Dec 2022
Over R20.6m saved on AutoTrader's Black Friday car deals
AutoTraderOver R20.6m saved on AutoTrader's Black Friday car deals30 Nov 2022
Image supplied. John Hunt accepting accepted his award at the black-tie Creative Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tisch Skylights at The Shed in Hudson Yards
Legendary SA creative, John Hunt inducted into Creative Hall of Fame1 Nov 2022
APO Group appoints Kris Wanamaker as chief revenue officer to drive continued growth
APO GroupAPO Group appoints Kris Wanamaker as chief revenue officer to drive continued growth27 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz