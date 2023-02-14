TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrates 40 years of bold creativity, innovation and best-of-the best talent

Hunt Lascaris, the genesis of TBWA South Africa, celebrates its 40th anniversary this month. Since its founding in 1983 by agency icons John Hunt and Reg Lascaris, the agency has become the creative leading light in this country and across the continent, with many of its disruptive campaigns having a global impact.

Founded with the ambition to become the first world-class advertising agency out or Africa and based on the simple mantra that life was too short to be mediocre, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris is today ranked No1. TBWA\ South Africa, likewise, shares this position as a group. This success is due, in large part, to the incredible talent the group has been able to attract and grow over the years. Many of these unique individuals have gone on to run their own agencies or communications companies both locally and globally.

Throughout its rich history, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has partnered with some of the most innovative brands across the continent, pushing boundaries and setting new standards. From iconic campaigns like the early Nando's and BMW work to the more recent globally acclaimed "Blame no More" and MTN initiatives. Creating bold work that connects with audiences and drives results has always been the aim.

"The last 40 years of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has been a testament to our renewal of talent and our collective ambition," says co-founder John Hunt, who was recently inducted into the One Show Hall of Fame in New York. "We've always been driven to be the best, but that’s not possible without a current leadership team that share that passion. They are the future and it's terrific that they share the same vision. I think it also helps that we've had a little fun along the way."

In an industry first, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris is inviting all former and current employees, clients and partners to join them at a celebratory party on 30 March in Johannesburg. “It's time to thank everyone who contributed to the last 40 years, and those who will make the next 40 even more successful”, says Hunt.

In addition, there will be a series of events that celebrate the past and look forward to the future. These will include client initiatives, anniversary exhibitions showcasing the agency’s history and impact on society, plus masterclasses, open to everyone, where the marketing of tomorrow will be discussed.

"We've never needed much of an excuse for a party, but I can’t think of a better reason than this one. It's a chance to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. A time to celebrate the past knowing that the future will be even better,” says Hunt.

"We’re proud to have reached this incredible milestone and are grateful to our clients and partners who have made this all possible. We are also immensely thankful to all our employees, past and present, for their contribution. The numerous awards and accolades over the decades would not have been possible without them", says Karabo Denalane, CEO at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. "We’re convinced their continued dedication and commitment will ensure the next 40years of growth and success."

"This celebration marks a turning point towards the future,” says Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA South Africa. “Hunts was recently acknowledged by the Financial Mail Adfocus Awards as South Africa's Large Agency of the Year and I know we’re poised for even greater things”.

“Our focus remains on talent and producing work of the highest standard. I'm confident we will continue to be a leader in the industry for the next 40 years. As a collective, we’re excited about the opportunities to come. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together,” concludes Gallarelli.

If you are a past or current employee of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Grid, Tequila, Gavin Reddy, Yellowwood, Magna Carta, HDI or Sting, and would like to join in the celebrations, please email az.oc.awbt@ht04 by 3 March with your name, phone number and the time that you worked with the agency.

For more information about TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, please visit www.tbwa.co.za.