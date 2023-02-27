Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsMedia24 LifestyleHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTenacityPRFundiConnectMediaHeads 360Stellenbosch University Language CentreRX AfricaWunderman ThompsonM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mix 93.8 announces launch of new drive show with Mo G and Team

27 Feb 2023
Issued by: Mix 93.8
Mix 93.8, the leading radio station in Johannesburg, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new drive show, The Mix Drive With Mo G. The new show will join the station's already star-studded line up this March and will air weekdays between 4-7pm.
Mix 93.8 announces launch of new drive show with Mo G and Team

Mo G, the host of the show, brings his authentic, fun, informative, and entertaining style to the airwaves, with a fast-paced program that covers topical issues such as mental health, captains of industry, comedy, and talking cars. Mo G will be joined by an A-team of co-hosts, including Lauri, Tlou, and Toni, who will bring their own unique perspectives to the show.

"We are excited to add The Mix Drive With Mo G to our already impressive line-up," said Sanele Mlotana, program manager of Mix 93.8. "Mo G and his team will provide a fresh and engaging voice to our listeners, and we can't wait for them to hear what we have in store."

The new show comes on the heels of Mix 93.8's move to Waterfall City, which allows the station to remain true to its heritage of providing programs that transcend generations and connect borders. Kudzayi Tiribabi, station manager of Mix 93.8, said, "Our new tailor-made space in Waterfall City is the perfect location for us to continue building lifelong chemistry and friendships while expanding our on-air output. We are excited to join a multi-national, inclusive, and collaborative community."

Listeners can expect to hear a mix of great music, brand partnerships, and partying up every Friday with a classic mix. The Mix Drive With Mo G promises to be a must-listen show for all South Africans.

About Mix 93.8

Mix 93.8 is the leading radio station in Johannesburg, broadcasting a mix of great music and engaging programming to listeners across the city. The station has a reputation for providing programs that transcend generations and connect borders. Mix 93.8 is committed to serving its community and building lifelong chemistry and friendships through inclusive and collaborative programming.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mix 93.8
Email: az.oc.mfxim@ofni
Phone: 011 568 0871
Website: www.mixfm.co.za

NextOptions

Related

Samantha Lehoko leaps onto Mix 93.8 FM's frequency from the beginning of August
Mix 93.8 FMSamantha Lehoko leaps onto Mix 93.8 FM's frequency from the beginning of August27 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz