Mix 93.8 announces launch of new drive show with Mo G and Team

Mix 93.8, the leading radio station in Johannesburg, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new drive show, The Mix Drive With Mo G. The new show will join the station's already star-studded line up this March and will air weekdays between 4-7pm.

Mo G, the host of the show, brings his authentic, fun, informative, and entertaining style to the airwaves, with a fast-paced program that covers topical issues such as mental health, captains of industry, comedy, and talking cars. Mo G will be joined by an A-team of co-hosts, including Lauri, Tlou, and Toni, who will bring their own unique perspectives to the show.

"We are excited to add The Mix Drive With Mo G to our already impressive line-up," said Sanele Mlotana, program manager of Mix 93.8. "Mo G and his team will provide a fresh and engaging voice to our listeners, and we can't wait for them to hear what we have in store."

The new show comes on the heels of Mix 93.8's move to Waterfall City, which allows the station to remain true to its heritage of providing programs that transcend generations and connect borders. Kudzayi Tiribabi, station manager of Mix 93.8, said, "Our new tailor-made space in Waterfall City is the perfect location for us to continue building lifelong chemistry and friendships while expanding our on-air output. We are excited to join a multi-national, inclusive, and collaborative community."

Listeners can expect to hear a mix of great music, brand partnerships, and partying up every Friday with a classic mix. The Mix Drive With Mo G promises to be a must-listen show for all South Africans.

About Mix 93.8

Mix 93.8 is the leading radio station in Johannesburg, broadcasting a mix of great music and engaging programming to listeners across the city. The station has a reputation for providing programs that transcend generations and connect borders. Mix 93.8 is committed to serving its community and building lifelong chemistry and friendships through inclusive and collaborative programming.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mix 93.8

Email: az.oc.mfxim@ofni

Phone: 011 568 0871

Website: www.mixfm.co.za



