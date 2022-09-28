OFM signs on as Knights media partner for another year

OFM, the Sound of Your Life in Central South Africa, has 'again signed' as a media partner and sponsor of Central South Africa's domestic cricket team, the Knights, for the 2022-23 South African domestic season.

According to the terms of the agreement, the deal will include all T20 and limited-over format games up to the end of the season in 2023. As a media partner, OFM will continue to bring the Knights cricket players into the homes and daily lives of Central South Africans through interviews and more.

Says OFM CEO Nick Efstathiou: “Cricket and family. That is the Knights to OFM. We are always excited by the continued relationship between these two great Central South African institutions.”

The Knights provincial squad for the 2022–23 season is: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Jason Raubenheimer, Gihahn Cloete and Matthew Kleinveldt.

For further information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



