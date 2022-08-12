Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaAPO GroupHKLMGrey AfricaFCB JoburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Direct Account Executive Cape Town
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hot 102.7FM presenter puts body on the line to raise money for charity at Comrades

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM sports presenter Dylan Rogers endured a tough day on the road, but kept up his end of the bargain to complete the 95th running of the Comrades Marathon and raise over R170 000 for Hot Cares.
    Hot 102.7FM presenter puts body on the line to raise money for charity at Comrades

    Rogers, a member of Hot 102.7FM’s The Big Joburg Drive team, missed the 12-hour cut-off time in Durban on Sunday, 28 August, but eventually crossed the line in 12 hours and 28 minutes to complete the challenge laid down by friend Byron Hardy.

    Hardy got the ball rolling in November last year, when he called in to the annual Hot 102.7FM Teddython fundraiser and challenged Rogers live on air to run the Comrades Marathon, offering up R500 for charity for every kilometre of the race his friend could complete.

    Rogers duly accepted and with Hardy already committed, he and The Big Joburg Drive team managed to drum up further financial support in the days before the race, taking the money on the line to over R170,000.

    “It was a long, hard day and I struggled with cramp and dizziness from about 35–40 kilometres, but what kept me going was the money on the line for Hot Cares, and that’s what actually got me to the finish,” says Rogers. “That was my incentive, and whilst I’m obviously disappointed to not walk away with a medal, I’m proud I didn’t give up and got to the finish.”

    Hot 102.7FM presenter puts body on the line to raise money for charity at Comrades

    With all pledges tallied up, the final number was R171,400 for Hot Cares, which it will use to continue making a meaningful difference to the community in which Hot 102.7FM operates.

    “We’re blown away by what Dylan went through, putting the wellbeing of others above his own comfort,” says Carmen Rocha, managing director of Hot Cares. “A big thank you must also go to Byron, who kick-started this campaign with his generosity and was the catalyst for Dylan to raise this money for Hot Cares, which we’ll be able to put to good use.”

    Rogers’s journey to the start line went hand in hand with an integrated on-air and digital ‘Hot Road to Comrades’ campaign, which played out on The Big Joburg Drive and on Hot 102.7FM’s social media pages, providing Rogers with the opportunity to take the station’s listeners along with him and share his preparation for the big race.

    “Dylan’s journey really resonated with our audience and it was incredible the engagement we got, particularly leading up to and on race day, with the station flooded with goodwill messages and those following Dylan every step of the way,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “It’s a great example of the power of radio and the type of relationship we’ve been able to build with our listeners – genuine, authentic, and with the potential to make a real difference.”

    Rogers will now enjoy some much-needed rest and put his sore legs ‘on ice’, but says he has unfinished business with Comrades and has his eye on a medal finish next time round.

    Could that be next year? Watch this space…

    NextOptions
    Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
    Read more: Dylan Rogers, Comrades Marathon, Lloyd Madurai, Hot Cares, Hot 102.7FM, Carmen Rocha

    Related

    Hot 102.7FM's women powerhouses both on and off air
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM's women powerhouses both on and off air1 day ago
    Hot Cares provides cherry on the cake for returning hero mountain climbers
    Hot 102.7FMHot Cares provides cherry on the cake for returning hero mountain climbers12 Aug 2022
    Hot 102.7FM closes the loop on wildly successful Abba campaign
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM closes the loop on wildly successful Abba campaign5 Jul 2022
    Hot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM riding high after striking strategic partnership with Strijdom Park VW1 Jul 2022
    The 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage
    The Publicity WorkshopThe 'winner takes it all', as Hot 102.7FM and Dis-Chem send lucky listener to Abba Voyage16 May 2022
    Hot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg
    The Publicity WorkshopHot 102.7FM's 70s & 80s party rocks Joburg12 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz