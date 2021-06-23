Compelling offerings driving Eastern Cape consumers to tune into radio

A Covid-19 activated resurgence in radio listenership in the Eastern Cape has continued into 2021, according to Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Unsplash

Radio - listeners are reconnecting The Covid-19 crisis is confirming that radio has retained its stronghold as the medium of choice which people turn to in times of trouble; for information, companionship and entertainment...

“Independent audience research by Colony has found that over 70% of Algoa FM’s listeners are spending more time tuned into the station than they were before the pandemic,” she says.The technology being used to access the radio station is also changing, with 18% of the audience surveyed, reporting that they are streaming Algoa FM.“Listeners are tuning in for both entertainment and information. The Colony research survey has established that the trust factor in respect of the news reports broadcast on air and published on the Algoa FM Facebook page has also increased during the pandemic.“Listeners are checking the ‘facts’ shared via other social media pages against our curated news.“This trust in Algoa FM news content extends to the rest of our experiential offering, which includes our digital products and the credibility of our news team as well as our on-air personalities, and our advertisers benefit by being closely associated with a trusted brand,” she says.Geyer says the research indicates that more people are listening to Algoa FM because they have found how easy it is to tune in.“The wide variety of Algoa FM platforms provides easy access for listeners.“Not only do they listen via traditional radio sets, they are also tuning in via their mobile phones, audio streaming, station apps and satellite.”According to the Algoa FM listeners surveyed, they are kept entertained and informed by the presenters, regular competitions and the music the station plays.“Around 60% of listeners say they are attracted to the competitions and retail specials they learn about when tuned in.“The research also confirms that listeners are more interested in saving money due to the financial pressures brought about by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.“This is evident in the research finding that retail shopping ads have one of the highest recall rates among listeners – they hear and remember the specials.“This does not mean they will be going to the shops physically – around two thirds of the Algoa FM listeners surveyed, report shopping online, and 40% purchase online at least once a month. The good news is that they can afford to shop.“Some 66% of listeners are back at work full-time – compared to 54% in 2020. Around 14% are working part-time.“Covid-19 has also not halted Algoa FM’s listeners from planning for the future, with 20% of respondents saying they would like to buy a car during 2021 and 14% planning to buy a house.“When asked what else they intend doing during 2021; 40% said they wanted to lose weight or get fit, and 20% planned to study further or start a new hobby.“All of this points to a vibrant consumer market throughout our footprint, from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and through the Karoo,” says Geyer.