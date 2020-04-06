Radio - listeners are reconnecting

The Covid-19 crisis is confirming that radio has retained its stronghold as the medium of choice which people turn to in times of trouble; for information, companionship and entertainment.
Confused and startled by the “rash of fake news” on social media, listeners tune-in for the news and visit algoafm.co.za
to find the facts.
Our news team’s long standing philosophy to “rather be right than first” is well respected in our footprint and is core to this increased tune-in trend.
We know that more people are tuning in because of the growth in engagement with listeners via our social media pages: Telegram, SMS and phone-ins.
For those of us who “live and breathe” radio, this has by no means come as a surprise.
These are the strengths of quality radio which epitomise Algoa FM:
- We are trusted because we are mindful... not to broadcast fake information;
- We report the facts; do so fairly, accurately and within context; all the while serving in the interests of nation building and a better life for all who live in our footprint... and we are not streamed from a remote location disconnected from the Eastern Cape;
- The trust we have built and the relevance to our audience helps to connect our advertisers with their customers;
- Radio advertising is an essential and accepted part of the mix, particularly in our region where client’s offerings serve the interests of our loyal and growing audience;
- We are proud to have been instrumental in the growth of a number of local companies by introducing them to their customers;
- We are accessible and portable... listeners tune in from their cars, their homes and their mobile devices;
- We help to combat loneliness - which is particularly important during a time like this and our radio personalities are treated as friends by their listeners, who invite them into their lives merely by flicking a switch;
- Our on-air personalities relate to their audience because they are a part of the community. They live where the listeners live and they understand as well as feel the daily highs and lows of life as experienced by our audience.
- We have always welcomed engagement and feedback “live” and in the moment;
- Online, Algoa FM also respects the privacy of its audience and is fully POPI compliant;
- Our digital and social media are integrated into the information and entertainment mix offered on Algoa FM;
In short, at heart and in practice we are the champion of “fun, fact and context” in our community.
Join us, we live here too!