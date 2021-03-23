Radio News South Africa

  • EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Maharaj, marketing director at Distell, takes us behind Distell's brand campaigns
    Natasha Maharaj is a commercial brand crafter with global experience in Fortune 500 consumer goods companies. Her career path has taken her from South Africa to Switzerland and Singapore, and exposed her to a range of brands, cultures and markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe. With over 16 years experience in marketing and a demonstrated track record of developing and executing integrated marketing plans end to end, Maharaj is strong at generating profitable growth through innovation and the development of portfolios anchored on consumer preference and segmentation. By Evan-Lee Courie
#BREAKING: Rob Forbes hangs up headphones... for good

23 Mar 2021
Seasoned radio personality, Rob Forbes announced on Twitter: "Friends, it's time. I'm hanging up the headphones. Permanently. Thank you for listening."
Source: www.5fm.co.za

The Forbes and Fix Show on 5FM is described as "intelligent, witty, easy-going by nature and an impressive music knowledge". In 2012, Forbes earned himself a daytime radio show on youth radio station, 5FM. After nine years and over 7000 hours of radio time, he has decided it's time to hang up those headphones. In a statement he issued on Twitter, Forbes says there is no "next radio show".
Radio is one thing, and I am far too interested in far too many things to make this one thing the only thing.
Fans on Twitter expressed their appreciation for the radio personality.







