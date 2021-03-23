BREAKING: Rob Forbes hangs up headphones... for good

Seasoned radio personality, Rob Forbes announced on Twitter: "Friends, it's time. I'm hanging up the headphones. Permanently. Thank you for listening."

STATEMENT: Friends, it's time.



I'm hanging up the headphones. Permanently. Thank you for listening ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tzGL44LNeC

Radio is one thing, and I am far too interested in far too many things to make this one thing the only thing.

You have done well. Proud of you brother. Never say never! I'm watching you... pic.twitter.com/khbOsZlmNT — Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) March 23, 2021

gonna miss this show man �� — Locnville (@Locnville) March 23, 2021

I’m so happy you got to announce your departure this way too. Vs a weird presser that just dropped you from the lineup. You’re an inspiration Rob. Now you’ll have more time to play games with me?! YAY — Sam “Tech Girl” Wright (@TechGirlZA) March 23, 2021

Rob thank you for being one of the most awesome peeps I’ve worked with in radio. You’re definitely a dude I will always have time for in this very fickle industry. Mad respect my dude. Thanks for being kind to me. — �� Jadene Tager �� (@jadenetager) March 23, 2021

The Forbes and Fix Show on 5FM is described as "intelligent, witty, easy-going by nature and an impressive music knowledge". In 2012, Forbes earned himself a daytime radio show on youth radio station, 5FM. After nine years and over 7000 hours of radio time, he has decided it's time to hang up those headphones.In a statement he issued on Twitter, Forbes says there is no "next radio show".Fans on Twitter expressed their appreciation for the radio personality.