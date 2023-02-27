Qatar Airways becomes global partner and official airline of Formula 1

Qatar Airways is now the global partner and official airline of Formula 1. Qatar Airways and F1 will be partners through the 2027 season.

Qatar Airways will be the title sponsor of three Grands Prix this year: The Qatar Airways Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (19-21 May), the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix (21-23 July), and the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix (6-8 October).

This season, Formula 1 boasts its most global racing calendar to date with 23 races across 21 countries and five continents, mirroring the motorsport’s rapidly growing footprint worldwide and the extensive global connectivity offered by the Qatar Airways oneworld Alliance, which serves over 150 countries.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, his excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said:

“The best partnerships thrive because of mutual values. Both Qatar Airways and Formula 1 are global brands that share a passion for innovation, precision, and luxury. As a brand, we believe in the power of sports to unite people, and as such, we have been selective with picking the most thrilling sporting events and sponsoring a variety of new and prominent sporting initiatives.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “As the pinnacle of motorsport, it makes sense for Formula 1 to partner with Qatar Airways. We are two brands committed to delivering the best experiences to our fans and customers, and our combined global reach makes for a perfect match. We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways as our global airline partner.”

In addition to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, the Lusail International Circuit will host the Qatar Moto GP on 17-19 November.

Other motorsport events in Qatar include the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in October 2023 and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship in 2024.