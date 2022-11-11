KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers

The Department of Tourism recently hosted a graduation ceremony for the Wine Service Training Programme in KwaZulu-Natal on and welcomed the new cohort of 88 sommelier graduates to populate the talent pool in the tourism value chain.

Wine pairing is fast becoming a service on offer at many establishments, and the demand is growing. For this reason, the Department allocated a budget from the Expanded Public Works Programme to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to deliver a Wine Service Training Programme during the 2021/22 financial year.

Advancing tourism, hospitality experience

The programme aimed at training 252 unemployed youth from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape in the hospitality-related Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports sector education and Training Authority (Cathsseta) Skills Programme, namely Bar Attendant (SAQA ID HSP/BarAtt/2/0027) and Drink Service (SAQA ID HSP/DSRVA/2/0024).

Learners also received training from the Sommelier Academy (South African and International Wine and Wine Ambassador) and South African Sommeliers Association (Introductory Sommelier Certificate). It entails three months of theory training and nine months of experiential training at the workplaces

The training commenced on 1 November 2021 and the learners exited on 31 October 2022. Today, learners were issued with Skills Programmes certificates accredited by CATHSSETA, Sommelier Academy and S.A. Sommelier Association.

Graduates were elated at their achievements and shared their sentiments. Twenty-year-old learner, Yashiel Birkramchud from Phoenix, stated: "This has been a positive and empowering experience for me and I will encourage other young adults to apply for this programme."

Nothando Khuzwayo (26) from Ballito echoed this, saying: "I consider myself very lucky to be equipped with these invaluable skills and am forever grateful to the Department of Tourism."