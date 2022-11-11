Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaWoodford GroupCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Groups and Events Coordinator Franschhoek
  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager - Centre of Excellence Cape Town
  • General Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    KZN learners receive credentials as sommeliers

    11 Nov 2022
    The Department of Tourism recently hosted a graduation ceremony for the Wine Service Training Programme in KwaZulu-Natal on and welcomed the new cohort of 88 sommelier graduates to populate the talent pool in the tourism value chain.
    Source: Skitterphoto via
    Source: Skitterphoto via Pixabay

    Wine pairing is fast becoming a service on offer at many establishments, and the demand is growing. For this reason, the Department allocated a budget from the Expanded Public Works Programme to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to deliver a Wine Service Training Programme during the 2021/22 financial year.

    Advancing tourism, hospitality experience

    The programme aimed at training 252 unemployed youth from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape in the hospitality-related Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports sector education and Training Authority (Cathsseta) Skills Programme, namely Bar Attendant (SAQA ID HSP/BarAtt/2/0027) and Drink Service (SAQA ID HSP/DSRVA/2/0024).

    Learners also received training from the Sommelier Academy (South African and International Wine and Wine Ambassador) and South African Sommeliers Association (Introductory Sommelier Certificate). It entails three months of theory training and nine months of experiential training at the workplaces

    The training commenced on 1 November 2021 and the learners exited on 31 October 2022. Today, learners were issued with Skills Programmes certificates accredited by CATHSSETA, Sommelier Academy and S.A. Sommelier Association.

    Graduates were elated at their achievements and shared their sentiments. Twenty-year-old learner, Yashiel Birkramchud from Phoenix, stated: "This has been a positive and empowering experience for me and I will encourage other young adults to apply for this programme."

    Nothando Khuzwayo (26) from Ballito echoed this, saying: "I consider myself very lucky to be equipped with these invaluable skills and am forever grateful to the Department of Tourism."

    NextOptions
    Read more: hospitality industry, tourism industry, wine industry, sommeliers, tourism and hospitality

    Related

    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work
    Court asks striking Kenya Airways pilots to resume work2 days ago
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites
    Kenya Airways recruits pilots as strike bites3 days ago
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award
    Bon Hotel Bloemfontein Central wins WTM Responsible Tourism Global Award3 days ago
    IHG partners with Msafiri to expand its hotel portfolio across Africa
    IHG partners with Msafiri to expand its hotel portfolio across Africa7 Nov 2022
    2022 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker finalists announced
    2022 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker finalists announced7 Nov 2022
    Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller
    Travel industry SMEs urged to invest in understanding the post-pandemic traveller4 Nov 2022
    Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners
    Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners3 Nov 2022
    Radisson strengthens presence in Africa
    Radisson strengthens presence in Africa3 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz