    Mantra Softech deploys MORPHS; 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners for Myanmar immigration

    10 Nov 2022
    By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
    The pandemic has drastically changed a lot of processes. It has sped up the adoption of new technologies and increased the number of ways biometrics can be used, such as in border security management.
    Image by from
    Image by ar130405 from Pixabay

    Mantra Softech; an Indian manufacturer of biometric products, along with Secure Link; an indigenous system integrator has successfully deployed its 4-4-2 Fingerprint scanner MORPHS at the Myanmar border access control project, which is focused on improving the quality and efficiency of identity verification at the border crossing. The project aims at providing faster and more secure border control practices.

    The current phase of this project is exploring, developing, and verifying biometric technologies to enhance the current capabilities and capacities of border authorities encountering threats in document and identity verification at automated border crossing points at airports. After witnessing the success of the same, it will be considered at land and sea immigration gates.

    The new process of border control systems at airports will be

    1. Collecting and scanning data from passport.
    2. Looking into blacklists created by local government and international authorities.
    3. Confirming permission to stay,
    4. Getting biometric information from the fingerprint and the face, and
    5. Putting the passenger information in a local database of MRTDs system and sending it to the central database of IDCRS system.

    According to a Mantra spokesperson, "The ongoing security concerns regarding border security and travel safety have created broad and long-term demand for innovative biometric solutions, requiring governments to rapidly adopt to the digital ecosystem."

    He added that "Secure Link has been a key part of the smooth implementation of Mantra’s biometric devices in Myanmar."

    Commenting on this association with Mantra, the spokesperson, Dr. Khaing Lae Lae Soe, Project Manager - Secure Link: “Fingerprint capture in the Immigration is a stepping stone towards the secured identity access in Myanmar. MORPHS has been a key component in realization of this project. Furthermore, Mantra’s biometric expertise exponentially adds value to our SI capabilities in identity management space. We are eyeing several such projects that shall transform the secured identity in Myanmar.”

    Moving forward, Mantra officials comment, "Being an innovation-driven biometric manufacturer, we always ensure that we keep ourselves abreast with the latest technology and address the market requirements with cutting-edge products. Our 4-4-2 fingerprint scanner, MORPHS, is globally used for citizen enrolment programs."

