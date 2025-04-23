Future leaders challenge champions youth employment in tourism

The second South African edition of the Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) has concluded with strong industry backing and ministerial support, reaffirming tourism’s role as a key driver of youth employment and economic growth. Held on 5–6 May 2025 at the Radisson Sandton, the event placed a sharp focus on bridging the gap between education and employment through a regionally aligned human capital strategy for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

A highlight of the FLC was the opening address by the Honourable Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism, whose participation underscored the government’s commitment to developing skills pipelines and creating sustainable opportunities for young people within this vital industry.

Under the theme “Seamless Graduate Employment,” the event brought together tourism authorities, leading hospitality brands, and academic institutions to co-create practical solutions aimed at improving graduate employability and strengthening the sector’s future workforce.

Student teams from leading institutions tackled the challenge of developing future-facing solutions for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

They addressed the critical question: How can tourism and hospitality establishments in South Africa implement futuristic sustainable practices to minimise their environmental impact? These innovative concepts were rigorously evaluated by a strategic board comprised of influential industry leaders, including:

• Sandra Kneubuhler, MD, Sub-Saharan Africa, Radisson Hotel Group

• Craig Erasmus, VP, operations, Fairmont Africa & Mantis

• George Cohen, MD, Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

• Hubert Ummels, founder, GameChangers Group & FLC Platform

• Busi Marule, director, people and culture, Four Seasons

• Judi Nwokedi, chair, Gauteng Tourism Authority, South Africa

• Andreas Lackner, VP, operations, Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton

• Monika Iuel, chief tourism officer, Wesgro

• Daphne Kruijsse, area manager, Southern Africa & Indian Ocean Islands, Booking.com

• Lebogang Mpye, executive manager, CATHSSETA

• Jerry Mabena, chairman of the board, TBCSA

• Gustav Pieterse, vice chairperson, FEDHASA

Held in conjunction with the FLC, the School Directors Alliance (SDA) Meeting played a pivotal role in shaping the future of hospitality and tourism education in South Africa. This dedicated meeting brought together academic leaders from universities and higher education institutions across the nation.

The core objective of the SDA Meeting was to foster direct dialogue and collaboration between educators, government representatives, and industry stakeholders on the topic of “Seamless graduate employment”.

Source: Supplied - Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille

Attendees actively engaged in co-creating practical and scalable solutions aimed at ensuring that graduates are not only academically prepared but also readily employable. The unique synergy between the stakeholders ensured that the proposed solutions were relevant, impactful, and directly addressed the needs of both the students and the industry.

The three winning teams from the South African edition will now advance to the FLC Finals in Dubai (9-12 January 2026), where they will compete against champions from across the MEA region, showcasing their talent and innovative solutions on an international platform.

Following two days of presentations, collaboration, and mentorship, the top three teams of the FLC South Africa 2025 were recognised for their outstanding contributions:

• Winner: University of Pretoria (UP)

• First runner-up: Central University of Technology (CUT)

• Second runner-up: International Hotel School (IHS)

Hubert Ummels, owner and founder of GameChangers Group and initiator of the Future Leaders Challenge, comments: "The energy and innovative thinking displayed at this year’s Future Leaders Challenge in South Africa were truly inspiring.

"This platform is about more than just a competition; it’s about fostering a collaborative ecosystem where young talent can connect with industry leaders and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors."

For more information about the Future Leaders Platform and the upcoming Dubai finals, follow the MEA FLC on LinkedIn and on Instagram.