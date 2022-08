Ooba Group - in parallel with other investors including BetterHome and Fledge Capital - has concluded an agreement which, once unconditional, will see it increasing its equity stake in Private Property.

Rhys Dyer, CEO of the Ooba Group

“Our investment into Private Property supports the vision of our Ooba business to empower people to own their own homes,” said Rhys Dyer, CEO of the Ooba Group.

"Ooba first invested in Private Property in 2017, and this increased investment demonstrates our further commitment to the Private Property business and to the strategic importance of strong portal competition in the South African residential property market."