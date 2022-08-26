Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Edge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Residential Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • UK Sales and Social Media Manager Work from Home
  • Agents - Bond Commission South Africa
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Court's message in Llandudno case: Don't take matters into your own hands

    26 Aug 2022
    By: Tania Broughton
    The owner of a property in upmarket Llandudno who resorted to using private security to evict a tenant and employees has been slapped with an interdict, stopping him from interfering with their possession of the property until the outcome of a proper eviction application.
    Source: ikiryo ©
    Source: ikiryo © 123RF.com

    The owner, Keith Broad, says he launched eviction proceedings in the court, but the matter was only set down to be heard in November.

    He engaged private security in July to take back control of the property because he believed the tenant, Darren Russel, was in the “process of concluding a sub-lease which would mean it would be occupied by foreign nationals for an extended period of time”.

    Western Cape High Court Acting Judge Susan van Zyl handed down the interdict earlier this month, also directing that Russel, and his employees, Olwethu Sokanyile and Silvester Siweya, who assist him in running his accommodation business, be given back “possession” of the property.

    Read the full judgment here.

    Reasons for the order

    This week, the judge delivered her reasons for the order, saying that she had no doubt that the “driving force’ behind the forcible removal of Russel and his employees was Broad's frustration at the delay in finalising the eviction application.

    “This is self-help in its purest form,” Judge Van Zyl said.

    In the application, Russel, Sokanyile and Siweya said they had been in “peaceful and undisturbed” possession of the property when, on 22 July, guests alerted them that there were intruders on the property.

    Russel said there were five men. One, who identified himself as a private investigator working for Broad, told him: “We are here to remove you from the property … on the grounds that you are occupying illegally.”

    Russel said they were threatening and aggressive. He phoned his own private security and the men then left. He also attempted to phone the local police, but nobody answered the phone.

    How new guideline released by PPRA is set to make audit season easier for rental agents
    How new guideline released by PPRA is set to make audit season easier for rental agents

    21 Jun 2022

    Employees forcibly removed

    Two days later, Sokanyile said he heard a loud banging on the door and noticed a large number of men walking around the house and trying to get in with keys.

    He said he was duped into opening up the garage door by the private security company “to discuss the matter” when eight “burley men stormed in”. He said he was grabbed and thrown on the floor and that they threatened to kill him and his dog. Siyewa was also said to have been injured and both were forcibly removed.

    The men then moved in and changed the locks.

    Judge Van Zyl said the events had not been seriously disputed by Broad, who claimed that Russel was “profiting from his property” and he had been left without recourse because the eviction application had been postponed until November.

    The judge said she did not have to determine whether or not Russel was a lawful tenant or that he was permanently resident there. The fact that he came and went, and his belongings were in the house, meant that he had possession.

    With regards to Sokanyile and Siyewa, she said the property was their home “for at least as long as Russel was the tenant”. Broad had not initiated eviction proceedings against the employees, only Russel, even though he has no right to remove them without a court order.

    The judge said Broad’s conduct “reeks of a pattern of attempts to circumvent the hearing of the eviction application that may very well recur in the coming months”.

    She said this was a classic case of spoliation (the wrongful deprivation of another’s right of possession) and granted the interim interdict.

    Article published originally on https://www.groundup.org.za.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Read more: property law, Tania Broughton, Eviction process

    Related

    Numsa’s controversial congress in July was the subject of an interdict application. Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
    Numsa did not breach interdict by holding national congress, court rules2 days ago
    Source:
    Daily Maverick vindicated as it wins defamation case17 Aug 2022
    Eskom goes after delinquent municipality's bank accounts
    Eskom goes after delinquent municipality's bank accounts18 Jul 2022
    Image source: Maahid Photos from
    Marriages under Islamic law given legal status30 Jun 2022
    Image source: razyph –
    Dismissed, determined doper loses court bid to be reinstated28 Jun 2022
    Many Zimbabweans may find themselves unlawfully in the country from 1 January 2023, unless the Helen Suzman Foundation wins a case it has launched. Archive photo: Joseph Chirume / GroundUp
    Understanding the Zimbabwean permit case20 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz