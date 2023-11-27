Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PG BisonPropelair SACatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Retail & Hospitality Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Gupta-linked development land for sale

    27 Nov 2023
    27 Nov 2023
    One of the country’s most valuable pieces of undeveloped real estate – almost four hectares of land adjacent to the Sandton Gautrain station - is for sale by closed tender.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Cedar Park Properties 39 (Pty) Ltd, part of the Gupta family-linked Regiments Group, controversially bought the land from the City of Johannesburg in 2018 for R280m, using a bond from the metro itself, but the purchase price was never paid.

    As of August 2023, Regiments Capital is in liquidation, with state capture ties for allegedly securing contracts from state entities courtesy of its links to the infamous family.

    Located on the corner of Rivonia Road and West Street, Sandton, adjacent to Sandton City, the building is a high-grade retail facility awaiting further development. The Gautrain has use of the property under ground in terms of a servitude.

    “The land was initially earmarked for the development of Kgoro Central, a 65-floor tower with hotel, luxury apartments, art gallery, retail and restaurant component, but nothing came of these proposals,” said Norman Raad, chief executive officer of Broll Auctions and Sales who is handling the sale of the land. “With fantastic position and zoning, this is an opportunity for an investor to bring this dream of a highly sought after live-work-play development to life.”

    Raad believes that while there may be interest from local parties including developers and property owners in the CBD, the most likely buyer will come from abroad, as foreign currency levels make this opportunity extremely cheap. “We will be connecting with Broll Auctions and Sales’ network of international investors,” he said.

    The Sandton Gautrain Station is the busiest on the rail network, with more than 20 million passengers per year. “Investors can purchase commercial development space on this prime location - a unique opportunity to create a mixed-use asset that will serve the needs of the millions of people who pass through the station and Sandton at large each year.”

    The closing date for applications is 28 February, 2024.

    Read more: Sandton, Gautrain, Guptas, Broll Auctions and Sales
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale
    8 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Sandton continues transition from office space to housing
    18 Sep 2023
    Chefs demonstrating Adriatic equipment at a past expo. Source: Supplied.
    Dates announced for Hostex 2024
    11 Jul 2023
    Source: 123RF.
    Golf-centric escapes: Unforgettable experiences on the green
    7 Jul 2023
    How AI is set to transform the auction industry
    How AI is set to transform the auction industry
    4 Jul 2023
    Murray & Roberts to sell Gautrain stake for R1.3bn
    Murray & Roberts to sell Gautrain stake for R1.3bn
    2 Dec 2022
    Source:
    Radisson Blu's Supper Club: The perfect recipe for a night out?
     1 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Gupta Universe: Cash-starved Regiments Capital owners head to court
     19 Aug 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz