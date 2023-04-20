Industries

Africa's Big 7 returns with entries open for inaugural Innovation Awards

20 Apr 2023
Statista predicts that the e-commerce food sector in South Africa will generate revenue of US$522.90m in 2023, with an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 5.47% over 2023-2027. With the increasing popularity of online food ordering, the industry is witnessing a surge in demand for innovative products and trends. To stay on top of these trends and drive industry growth, Africa's Big 7, a culinary B2B event, is set to take place from 18 to 20 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Africa's Big 7 is co-located with Saitex.

"Africa’s Big 7 brings quality and new, affordable food and beverage products from around the world to Africa’s doorstep," says Evan Schiff, portfolio director: food, hospitality and trade at dmg events.

This year’s show will include a series of free-to-attend seminars covering the latest trends and key issues impacting the sector. The SA Bakers Challenge returns to showcase professional and amateur baking talent, along with The National Burger Challenge, in its second year where contestants will serve up their best burgers to possibly be crowned the best burger in the land!

"Up to 60% of South Africa’s population live and work in the township economy, representing a simply massive market with its own specific demands and drivers that are unlike any other part of the economy," says Schiff.

"We have worked very closely with key stakeholders to build the relationships to make Africa’s Big 7 the best platform for sellers to access this market, and for township business buyers to come and source quality products at the best value, directly facilitating township business growth."

Celebrating food and beverage industry progress

"To recognise outstanding new achievements, we are proud to launch the Innovation Awards this year," says Schiff.

A call to enter the Innovation Awards is currently running until May this year. All entries will be considered by an expert judging panel and scored on multiple criteria including usefulness, innovation, design, and response to the market. Short-listed finalists in each category will be displayed at the exhibition, and the winners announced on the first day of the show. "If you think you have produced the next big thing or know a product that has come to be indispensable to you, then make sure to enter yourself or nominate the supplier now."

The product categories are:

• Groceries, snacking, beverages (including alcohol)
• Sustainability (food or packaging, sourcing)
• Business model innovation (B2B, B2C, D2C, e-commerce, delivery methods, fintech, route to market)
• Packaging
• Grand Prix - Best in show

"The awards are an opportunity to celebrate and inspire great work, as well as to boost brand recognition at an event that will attract key decision makers, industry experts and buyers alike," says Schiff.

Source:
Source: Africa's Big 7

"Africa’s Big 7 allows you to connect directly with buyers across the African continent, with ample opportunities to discover leads for new business and to access premium, dedicated content covering the latest in food and beverage. We look forward to seeing you there, so don’t forget to register," Schiff concludes.

Nominate a product or business here.

