TBCSA welcomes new interim SAA board appointments

The aviation industry in South Africa has faced many obstacles, particularly with South African Airways (SAA) experiencing a multitude of financial and operational challenges. However, the recent appointment of a new board has generated optimism among stakeholders.

Industry body, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has publicly welcomed the changes, including the appointment of former tourism minister and tourism investment envoy, Derek Hanekom, as chairman of the board. Hanekom's reputation for clean governance and his demonstrated passion for tourism in South Africa have been noted and widely praised by industry leaders.

"SAA plays a significant role in South Africa’s aviation and tourism sectors. Therefore, it is consequential and fills us with the hope that the addition of new members to the board will go a long way to solidify the work of improving operations and relaunching regional, and long-haul routes," says TBCSA Board chairman, Blacky Komani.

Komani says that a fully functional SAA benefits the country’s tourism sector locally and internationally. "It is through airlines that visitors to the country first experience our hospitality. The national carrier’s full recovery will help to address some of the undersupply challenges we have seen in the local airline space over the last two years."

Travel, tourism enabled largely by aviation

"As a sector, we hope to attract 21 million arrivals in South Africa by 2030. To achieve that, we need connectivity. The more stable airlines we have operating in the country, the quicker we’ll realise our tourism sector recovery plan of attracting these travellers."