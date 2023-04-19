TBCSA welcomes new interim SAA board appointments

"SAA plays a significant role in South Africa’s aviation and tourism sectors. Therefore, it is consequential and fills us with the hope that the addition of new members to the board will go a long way to solidify the work of improving operations and relaunching regional, and long-haul routes," says TBCSA Board chairman, Blacky Komani.
Komani says that a fully functional SAA benefits the country’s tourism sector locally and internationally. "It is through airlines that visitors to the country first experience our hospitality. The national carrier’s full recovery will help to address some of the undersupply challenges we have seen in the local airline space over the last two years."
"As a sector, we hope to attract 21 million arrivals in South Africa by 2030. To achieve that, we need connectivity. The more stable airlines we have operating in the country, the quicker we’ll realise our tourism sector recovery plan of attracting these travellers."