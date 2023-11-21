CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification gets recognised by the Construction Sector Charter Council

CIMA members to be formally recognised as practicing finance and accounting professionals for the built environment, construction, and consulting engineering industries in South Africa.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading professional body and one of the founding members of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, is pleased to announce the recognition of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification by the Construction Sector Charter Council (CSCC), under Construction Code Series (CSC) 200 and 300.

CIMA joins a group of prominent South African professional bodies from the health, legal, architecture, and human resources sectors recognised by the CSCC, which oversees and monitors the implementation of the CSC of Good Practice across the South African construction industry.

Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “The recognition of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification by the CSCC marks a significant milestone for CIMA members working in the built environment, construction, and consulting engineering industries in South Africa.

"It gives official recognition to their knowledge, skills, and competencies as strategic business partners who drive sustainable business performance for organisations operating across these industries. By choosing to hire CIMA members, employers ensure their finance teams are comprised of future-ready finance professionals, capable of adapting to the ever-changing needs of the business world.”