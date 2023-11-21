Industries

    CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification gets recognised by the Construction Sector Charter Council

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    CIMA members to be formally recognised as practicing finance and accounting professionals for the built environment, construction, and consulting engineering industries in South Africa.
    CIMA&#x2019;s CGMA Professional Qualification gets recognised by the Construction Sector Charter Council

    The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading professional body and one of the founding members of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, is pleased to announce the recognition of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification by the Construction Sector Charter Council (CSCC), under Construction Code Series (CSC) 200 and 300.

    CIMA joins a group of prominent South African professional bodies from the health, legal, architecture, and human resources sectors recognised by the CSCC, which oversees and monitors the implementation of the CSC of Good Practice across the South African construction industry.

    Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance, at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “The recognition of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification by the CSCC marks a significant milestone for CIMA members working in the built environment, construction, and consulting engineering industries in South Africa.

    "It gives official recognition to their knowledge, skills, and competencies as strategic business partners who drive sustainable business performance for organisations operating across these industries. By choosing to hire CIMA members, employers ensure their finance teams are comprised of future-ready finance professionals, capable of adapting to the ever-changing needs of the business world.”

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

