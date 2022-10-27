Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosStonePearsonSACAPUCT Graduate School of BusinessWits PlusHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRosebank CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Business Growth Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Smart Skills Centre opens in Saldanha Bay

    27 Oct 2022
    The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) has become the first to make the new vision a reality by unveiling the CHIETA Smart Skills Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape.
    CEO of CHIETA Yershen Pillay, Chairperson of MICT SETA Simphiwe Thobela, Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, CHIETA Chairperson Wezi Khoza and Executive Mayor of Saldhana Bay, Andre Truter, as well as Industrial Development Zone Kaashifah Beukes
    CEO of CHIETA Yershen Pillay, Chairperson of MICT SETA Simphiwe Thobela, Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, CHIETA Chairperson Wezi Khoza and Executive Mayor of Saldhana Bay, Andre Truter, as well as Industrial Development Zone Kaashifah Beukes

    The aim of the R3m centre, which was unveiled on Tuesday, 25 October 2022, is to bridge the digital skills divide and accelerate the development of basic digital skills for a future-fit workplace.

    This comes after the Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, articulated a vision for Smart Skills Centres to be established in all parts of the country in 2020.

    “The Smart Skills Centres were planned to usher in a new era of skills development and training that would be located within rural communities and able to offer digitised training programmes for rural masses,” the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) said.

    The launch, according to CHIETA, follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, less than a year ago, with the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone (SBIDZ) Licensing Company.

    The project is the culmination of a partnership between CHIETA, the Industrial Development Zone (IDZ), the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (Nemisa), and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA).

    Skills mismatch in chemical sectors negatively impacting employability
    Skills mismatch in chemical sectors negatively impacting employability

    28 Jul 2022

    “The CHIETA Smart Skills Centre is but one of nine Smart centres that will be developed across the country by CHIETA,” the authority said.

    The centre’s services are free and include access to data and training courses aimed at job seekers, business start-ups and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that wish to grow their operations.

    The centre is fully automated and features equipment, which is in line with the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) training requirements.

    Nzimande said CHIETA and the Freeport Saldanha IDZ recognised the need to develop digital readiness through technology-enabled learning programmes like virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and the internet of things, among others.

    “I congratulate CHIETA’s visionary leadership for conceiving the idea of such a centre and for locating it with the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone.”

    He said that the centre would increase the number of sustainable businesses and available talent, ensuring that the Saldanha Bay economy grows.

    Saldhana Bay Smart Skills Centre
    Saldhana Bay Smart Skills Centre

    CHIETA CEO Yershen Pillay has described the CHIETA Smart Skills Centre as a game-changer in skills development and training.

    “Rural communities will now have access to free data and Wi-Fi services as well as basic digital skills and 4IR-related training thereby ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital skills revolution."

    He believes that what makes the centre unique is its accessibility to rural communities and the virtual reality or virtual reality-based training for artisans.

    Pillay said the centre will include a digital boardroom for SMMEs and cooperatives to conduct meetings with potential clients.

    “The centre will also offer skills programmes in the areas of 5G cellular networking, data analytics, technopreneurship, Java programming and cybersecurity.”

    Image source: Kampus Production from
    UCT Digital Bootcamp gives incompletes a second chance

    By 22 Jun 2022

    In addition, CHIETA has committed to enrolling 50,000 learners in digital skills programmes through its centre by March 2025.

    “This will ensure that people are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in the workplace.”

    According to Nemisa CEO, Trevor Rammitlwa, there are more than 3,000 online courses on offer, while the organisation will also avail its training facilitators for face-to-face classes.

    “The centre is an exemplar in the pursuit of excellence in tech education, research and development towards high calibre solutions and the generation of business that find opportunities to drive innovation as part of Saldanha Bay’s socioeconomic development,” said Freeport Saldanha IDZ CEO, Kaashifah Beukes.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: skills development, digital skills training, CHIETA, Yershen Pillay, skills development and training, digital skills training and development

    Related

    Image: Supplied
    How to stop your employee pool from stagnating2 days ago
    Rebecca Pretorius, country manager at Crimson Education
    Global student competitions to boost young minds, skills development18 Oct 2022
    Image source: RF._.studio from
    5 key skills that learnerships can provide10 Oct 2022
    Companies feeling the pinch but ignoring B-BBEE opportunities will stifle growth
    Companies feeling the pinch but ignoring B-BBEE opportunities will stifle growth30 Sep 2022
    Jaen Beelders, Director and Head of Analytics Business Stream at 21st Century
    7 skills every HR professional needs to succeed in the world of work29 Sep 2022
    Eloise Nolte, MD of Optimi College
    One size doesn't fit all - 4 paths to upskilling for the new working world21 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) Boosts Digital Skills in Côte d’Ivoire with the launch of its national digital academy
    Smart Africa Digital Academy launches in Côte d'Ivoire19 Sep 2022
    Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
    KwaMpumuza skills development centre set to create over 170 job opportunities12 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz