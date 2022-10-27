Industries

    Prospective students pre-enrol at Eduvos

    27 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Eduvos
    Eduvos, one of South Africa's largest private higher education institutions, has launched a pre-enrolment option for the 2023 academic year. This option allows prospective students to secure their place for 2023 at Eduvos before matriculating.
    Prospective students pre-enrol at Eduvos

    Eduvos is the first private higher education institution in South Africa to offer this pre-enrolment option. Prospective students can choose from 27 degrees in four future-facing faculties offered at 12 campuses across the country.

    By enrolling early, a student’s place at Eduvos is reserved for 2023 before 2022 even ends. Enrolled students have access to various benefits including access to their student number, student discounts, funding options and campus benefits.

    The pre-enrolment option is furthering Eduvos’s mission to make education accessible to all. With this new initiative, Eduvos is aiming to alleviate some of the stress of matric learners, so that they can focus on their final exams.

    “We strive to give our students the best possible academic, campus and customer experience, to equip them to flourish as entrepreneurs, or in the business world,” says Eduvos’s CEO Siegie Brownlee. “Our beautiful technology-enhanced campuses, expert academic staff, partnerships with industry, and a focus on flexible and practical learning, make this possible. Our variety of fully accredited, internationally recognised degrees and certificates offer a world of opportunities for our students.”

    Early enrolment can be completed in three simple steps:

    • Apply online at eduvos.com/pre-enrol
    • Upload or submit your ID documents
    • Pay the R300 pre-enrolment application fee

    Eduvos looks forward to welcoming its new student cohort in 2023.

    To learn more about the Eduvos pre-enrolment option visit: eduvos.com/pre-enrol or watch this video:



    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
    Read more: Siegie Brownlee, Eduvos

