Eduvos to bridge gap between esports and education at Comic Con Africa

Eduvos, along with its esports partner RGB Gaming, will be showcasing its esports offerings and new qualification on Sunday 24 September at the pop culture event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Student gamers – affectionately referred to as Vossie gamers – from the Eduvos Gauteng esports leagues will battle it out in the game Apex Legends.

Eduvos, voted the best higher education provider in South Africa, aims to be Africa’s leading meta university by 2027. In achieving this, the institution has strategically embraced esports as an integral part of its future-facing model. As a forward-thinking institution, Eduvos understands that embracing projects like esports is not just about staying relevant; it's about shaping the future of education and preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world. To this effect it is launching the Higher Certificate in Information Systems, Game Design and Development at Comicon.

Eduvos acknowledges that esports is not only a growing global industry, but a platform for the development of critical skills in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). Esports acts as a bridge to Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and teams must analyse data, review their strategies and learn to understand the computer hardware and software. Esports at Eduvos is facilitated in partnership with RGB Gaming, pioneers in sustainable esports at learning institutions.

Eduvos is also busy with its first Game Jam and Hackathon, which will promote the development of local gaming knowledge. This game development competition will bring together talented Vossies to develop and create an Eduvos game. It is the first event of its kind in private higher education in South Africa.

In recent decades, the gaming industry has experienced exponential development and has become a significant contributor to the global economy, with esports projected to earn over $3bn in 2023. In its mission to develop skills in Africa that will be relevant to the 4IR, Eduvos has just launched a one-year Higher Certificate in Information Systems Game Design and Development. This qualification will address the skills gap currently being faced by the gaming industry.

Launching a game development qualification at Eduvos aligns with the institution’s vision of providing holistic, forward-facing education. It ensures that students not only enjoy their passion for gaming but also gain recognised qualifications that can open doors to diverse career opportunities in the esports market.

“At Eduvos, we believe that education holds the key to unlocking Africa's potential in the 4IR. We recognise that the world is changing, and with it, the traditional notions of education. Most parents are worried about how their children that are spending all their time gaming will make a living one day. By bringing students into a social context with supported learning we are creating future business-oriented gaming developers that can capitalise on this growing industry.” says executive director at Eduvos, Dr Riaan Steenberg.

Dr Steenberg adds: “Esports is one of our offerings that underscores our commitment to future planning. The world of competitive gaming has emerged as a global phenomenon. It's a thriving industry that demands strategic thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving – skills that are relevant to numerous fields in the 4IR. By embracing esports, Eduvos prepares students not only for the present but also for an exciting and tech-driven future.”

Events like Comic Con Africa provide students with the opportunity to connect with like-minded people in the gaming and culture industry as well as show people what Eduvos and its esports offering is all about.

“As the world of education evolves, it's inspiring to witness the fusion of gaming and academia through partnerships like RGB Gaming and Eduvos,” says RGB Gaming general manager, Jaco Sauer. “The Eduvos Gauteng Championships not only demonstrate the incredible talent of university teams but also highlight the profound potential of gaming as a tool for fostering Fourth Industrial Revolution skills.”

Eduvos and RGB Gaming also teamed up to exhibit at Comic Con Cape Town in April.

You can find Eduvos and RGB Gaming at Comic Con Africa, Johannesburg Expo Center, at Gaming Hall 5 this Sunday.

For press enquiries and more information contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Find Eduvos online

Website: eduvos.com

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: youtube.com/@EduvosEducation



