EcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence

For three decades, the guiding organisation has provided more than 14,000 local and international students the opportunity to become the world’s best field guides and guardians, by offering courses that lead the way in safari wildlife training on the continent of Africa in its unfenced bush camps in the most pristine wilderness areas of South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.

“We would not be where we are today without all the people who have been a part of and played a role in this incredible journey. There are so many special stories of our students who have relocated to South Africa, secured scholarships for local community members to study field guiding, the list goes on, and we are so proud of what our students have achieved,” said EcoTraining managing director, Anton Lategan.

This significant accomplishment demonstrates EcoTraining’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing high-quality education and training in the field of guiding and wildlife conservation and it is the foundation of new innovation in the industry.

“Some of our more recent accomplishments included being recognised as Africa’s first guide training school to receive formal accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE) in South Africa. This accreditation now allows students to obtain a university level qualification from EcoTraining and it is a testament our organisation’s commitment to providing quality and relevant education in the field of conservation and nature guiding,” added Lategan.

This celebration is not just about acknowledging EcoTraining’s history, but also about envisioning a promising future for field guiding and wildlife conservation around the world. It's an opportunity to inspire the next generation of passionate individuals who will carry on the legacy and the importance of creating guardians of the natural world.

