Eduvos lauches CTA bridging programme

20 Jun 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is excited to announce the launch of a new qualification, a Chartered Accounting (CTA) bridging programme.
Eduvos lauches CTA bridging programme

Eduvos already offers over 27 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications, including a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting qualification, which received accreditation from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Associate General Accountant (SAICA AGA) last year.

As the CTA bridging programme is a six-month short course, it is not accredited by SAICA, but allows entry into a SAICA accredited Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA). This programme is aimed at students who do not yet qualify for a PGDA accredited by SAICA. On completion, this newest offering from Eduvos allows students entry to a SAICA-accredited PGDA.

The six-month short course provides comprehensive video lectures and tutorials, summary notes and past exam practice questions on all subject areas including financial reporting, Management accounting and finance, Auditing, ethics and governance and Taxation. There are two opportunities each year to write the final exam, either in June or November.

“At Eduvos we believe in unlocking potential. The new Bridging Programme in Accounting gives us the opportunity to provide access to students who have not qualified for a PGDA yet. We understand that their career dream is to become a Chartered Accountant and we want to provide the pathway to get them there. This is another way Eduvos is helping all its students unlock their potential,” says Janie Steyn, Eduvos’s head of programme for the Faculty of Commerce and Law.

Eduvos's team of full-time lecturers have years of experience supporting students in their journey to qualifying as chartered accountants. They’ve taught at some of the country’s top programmes, producing some of the highest pass rates in the SAICA board exams.

Although the programme officially starts in January and July each year, you can get early access to the study materials and start your studies at any time during the year.

Click here to enrol

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.



