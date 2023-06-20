Accenture invites youth to sign up for its skills and job opportunities

Faced with cash flow problems and an uncertain future, many businesses had to make the hard choice to stop hiring, graduate programs, and apprenticeships because they thought they didn't have enough time or money to find and train new workers. But we must now find ways to ease the youth unemployment burden despite these challenges.

"Many jobs for young people are part-time or temporary and don't give much in the way of training or career advancement. Entry-level jobs also often require at least three years of experience, so young people never really get the chance to get the knowledge they need. So, what can businesses do to break this cycle?" asks Khethiwe Nkuna, responsible business and corporate citizenship lead for Accenture in Africa. "We must create skills development prospects in market-relevant, in-demand ICT and other areas, and have more initiatives based on partnerships with other organisations to close unemployment gaps for young people," she says.

On 15 June 2023, Accenture participated in the Information and Opportunities (I&O) Expo hosted by the Motsepe Foundation at the Sandton Convention Centre, Pavilion Room. The expo is an initiative that seeks to connect youth graduates with available opportunities within companies. These candidates are Motsepe Foundation Alumni, final-year students and the broader spectrum of unemployed youth, including those with an academic focus on STEM. The I&O Expo aims to link critical companies and organisations with young people in South Africa through a hybrid expo presentation of labour market opportunities and requirements.

"At Accenture, we are passionate about uplifting and supporting our youth and establishing a favourable environment for them to thrive. We pledge to continue supporting young people in skills development and job opportunities where possible through various initiatives and platforms such as the I&O Expo. We envision that by being present at the expo, we will connect directly with the graduates supported by the Motsepe Foundation to personally establish ways to assist them in understanding better the skills and competencies needed for the labour market, especially in our industry," says Nkuna. "It is an opportunity for us as a partner company to network with participants and inform them of available job opportunities to possibly sign-up for."

Accenture's various youth development initiatives aim to address challenges in skills shortage from the grassroots level. Their Skills 2 Succeed (S2S) – an initiative that has equipped more than 5.8 million people with the skills to make substantive improvements to their lives, Global Opportunity Youth Network (GOYN), and Accenture Education Trust (AET) are among their top youth-oriented initiatives. Information on how to get involved or recruited into these programmes will be readily available at the expo, with first-hand guidance on each process and requirement.

"There will be an Accenture stand at the expo where individuals can sign up to connect with us. There will also be giveaways for those who love a bit of competition and activity," shares Nkuna.

The Motsepe Foundation exists to alleviate poverty and sustainably improve the living standard of the poor, unemployed and marginalised people of South Africa. The Motsepe Foundation works to support projects that have the potential to assist beneficiaries in becoming self-reliant and improving the quality of life for all.

Giving back has been, and continues to be, an integral part of our moral duty and collective responsibility. It is a concept that has held African families and communities together for generations, despite the continent's many challenges.

"Accenture is deliberate in creating meaningful partnerships with organisations who share a vision for the success of the youth of our country," states Nkuna. "As such, we echo the Motsepe Foundation's sentiments on confronting youth unemployment decisively with effective partnerships and information sharing as part of the solution."

Since 2015, Accenture has invested over R30m in strategic partnerships to scale S2S initiatives, and in FY21, Accenture's contributions to address pandemic-related challenges have grown to R80m.

"These initiatives are aimed at supporting communities and building resilience. Many align with the company's Skills to Succeed objectives, opening doors to employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity for South Africa's youth. Now is the time to give talented young people the chances they deserve." concludes Nkuna.