Regent Business School wins trip to Harvard Business School's Africa Business Conference

From left to right: Dr Shahiem Patel (head of school for commerce & management at Regent Business School), Boitumelo Nkatlo (Harvard winner), and Vikesh Rampadarath (associate director at Regent Business School)

Regent Business School is a proud member of the Honoris United Universities network, the first pan-African private higher education network committed to preparing and educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals to make a regional impact in a globalised world. As the Platinum Sponsor of this conference, Honoris United Universities believes in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation for the prosperity of the African continent and its communities. This belief is manifested through various partnerships with international organisations and institutions that work towards uplifting and encouraging young entrepreneurs in Africa.

Boitumelo Nkatlo’s winning invention, BNAqua Solutions, is a testament to this belief. It is an inventive solution that addresses the water scarcity issues faced by communities in South Africa. His invention, which is fully recognised and licensed in his name, treats acid mine drainage water and transforms it into safe drinking water, using waste metallic materials.

As the winner of this prestigious competition, Boitumelo Nkatlo attended the Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference from 24 to 25 March 2023 in Boston, USA, where he was afforded access to a host of activities specifically for students including a campus tour, introductions to the Harvard faculty, an MBA open house, and a networking lunch.

His excitement and gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity were evident, “I am truly grateful to Honoris United Universities and Regent Business School for enabling me to attend the Harvard Business School’s Africa Business Conference in Boston, USA, where I made valuable contacts within the African continent. Some noteworthy interactions were with the chairman of OCP Group, a fertilising manufacturer based in Morocco, Mostafa Terrab; a Ghanaian entrepreneur, Fred Swaniker, and the chairman of Standard Bank South Africa, Nonkululeko Nyembezi. The break-out sessions which I attended covered some incredibly relevant topics, and I particularly enjoyed the sessions focusing on Africa's creative economy and financial inclusion. A highlight was a private meeting with Prof. Anywhere Siko who is a Berol Corporation Fellow and assistant professor in the Accounting and Management unit at Harvard. This trip could lead to other life-changing opportunities.”

Dr Ahmed Shaikh, managing director of Regent Business School, added, “As an institution that places a high value on innovation and entrepreneurship, we are proud to have played a role in Boitumelo’s success. His dedication to finding sustainable and affordable solutions to address the issue of clean water access is inspiring, and we are confident that he will continue to make a significant impact in the future.”

This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of Boitumelo Nkatlo and the Regent Business School. It also highlights the commitment of Honoris United Universities to empower and encourage young entrepreneurs in Africa.

Honoris United Universities and Regent Business School wish Boitumelo Nkatlo well with his future endeavours and remain committed to continued support for the next generation of African entrepreneurs.



