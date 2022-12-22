Industries

2023 #R10GoesALongWay initiative launches

22 Dec 2022
The Fundi Foundation is calling on corporate and individual donors to join the #R10GoesALongWay movement, which assists qualifying learners in need to pay their registration fees. R1.7m in registration fees have already been disbursed to 324 students in the past two years.
Source: ASphotofamily via
Source: ASphotofamily via Freepik

CMO of Fundi, Mala Suriah explains that the campaign captures the spirit and intent of the first #R10GoesALongWay appeal: “Once again we’re committed to assisting deserving tertiary students who find themselves faced with the formidable obstacle of registration fees. Many of these learners come from the ‘missing middle’: the space where they don’t qualify for NSFAS or similar funding but cannot afford to pay university or similar tertiary institution fees themselves.

"The original campaign was motivated by this dilemma. The torch has now been handed to us by its founders, social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza and friends – and it is a privilege for the Fundi Foundation to be carrying this initiative forward.”

#R10GoesALongWay launches 2.0 of its crowdfunding initiative
#R10GoesALongWay launches 2.0 of its crowdfunding initiative

13 Dec 2021

She explains that the application process has been designed to be as simple and intuitive as possible: “Interested students should start their application journey on the Fundi Foundation website and click on the dedicated #R10GoesALongWay page. Here they will find all the details about the campaign, as well as the T&Cs. These relate to qualifying criteria as well as what needs to be included in your application.”

#R10GoesALongWay is open to any student who has applied for an undergraduate qualification at a recognised tertiary institution, and who has been accepted to study there.

“You will be required to submit various supporting documents for verification as a standard part of the application process. These include a copy of your ID and your proof of registration with the tuition fee statement that reflects the registration amount. These then go through an initial screening and shortlisting process, with detailed verification by our auditors. Successful students will have their registration fees paid directly to the institution – and will be able to then tick that milestone off their list!”

Calling on corporates, individuals to donate

“#R10GoesALongWay has already changed over 400 lives by unlocking the start of these students’ career dreams. We’re inviting South Africa to help the class of 2022 take this next step on their journeys: please make the R10 (or more!) in your wallet or account count. Together we can have a real impact and do something exceptional for these students’ lives – starting today.”

The 2023 application phase is now open, and the Fundi Foundation is calling on interested students to visit the Foundation website, find out more and submit their online applications. Applications close on 14 January 2022.

