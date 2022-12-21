Coega welding programme to benefit unemployed youth

Coega has announced that its Skills Development Centre (SDC) is accelerating skills training and coaching of young learners to help address the high rate of unemployment in the Eastern Cape and beyond.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Kwayiyo Mavuso, Lusanda Marwalana and Mzoleni Kosana. With the assistance of the Coega SDC, these are one of the learners who are benefiting from the shielded metal arc fillet welding programme.

The Coega SDC is situated in the Coega SEZ facility that is adjacent to the Motherwell Community.

According to David Lambaatjeen, Coega’s training manager, “the skills programme, shielded metal arc welding at NQF Level 3 offers learners an opportunity to be awarded 40 credits. The successful learners receive a Statement of Results (SOR) from the QCTO, and Learner Achievement is uploaded on the National Learner Record Database (NLRD) with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), and this type of welder produces a variety of flat fillet welds with carbon steel and stainless steel materials.”

One Coega SDC learner, Kwayiyo Mavuso (33), from Motherwell highlights: "With this training programme, there is a significant amount of work one can do even in their neighbourhoods, and Coega SDC has really helped me obtain a skill that will open doors and make me employable."

Another learner, Lusanda Marwalana (24) from Kamvelihle points out some of the benefits of the programme: "This training programme provides opportunities as there are many organisations who are looking for trained welders. I have gained extensive experience in such a short period of time because of the training, and now I am ready for any opportunity that may come my way."

Meanwhile, Mzoleni Kosana (34) from Motherwell shared how the programme will help him: “The programme has empowered me to start my own business and become a better person because of the skills I have obtained from the Coega SDC.”

This milestone follows a recently announced Coega’s accreditation by the Quality Council for Trade and Occupations (QCTO), as an Assessment and Trade Test Centre for new two trades Joiner and Painter.